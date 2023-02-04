If you’re a big Nobu fan or you’re new to the brand’s offerings, you have to book yourself a flight to Morocco because the five-star Nobu Hotel Marrakech just opened and it’s everything you’d expect it to be and more.

The property has 71 really spacious and lovely suites, split across three floors, some of which have a perfect view of the famed Koutoubia Mosque and North Africa’s Atlas Mountain range. You’ll notice the interiors pay homage to the building’s past while adding Nobu’s modern Japanese style.

The restaurant and bar feature signature Nobu dishes including Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, all using locally sourced flavors and ingredients.

You must make your way up up to the stunning rooftop too, which has 360-degree views of the entire city from every angle, not to mention a really cool pool, perfect for lounging and drinking under the sun with friends. The rooftop restaurant will also feature a Nobu sushi bar, and daily selection of seasonal Moroccan and Mediterranean dishes.

And for even more relaxation, the hotel hosts the Pearl Spa, which is one of largest Nobu has, and offers relaxation areas, a heated indoor swimming pool, hammams, Jacuzzis, steam baths and saunas.

This is the global lifestyle brand’s first hotel venture into Africa and located in right in the Hivernage district, just steps away from the famous Djemaa el-Fna medina where you can spend countless hours exploring the souks.

To book your stay, visit Marrakech.Nobuhotels.com.