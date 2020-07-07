Not Your Basic Pop: Health-Ade Booch Pop

Move over soda. Take a seat sparkling seltzer. There’s a new summer obsession in town.

From the makers of the pop-culture phenomenon Health-Ade Kombucha comes the exciting new Health-Ade Booch Pop.

Just in time for summertime sipping, Health-Ade Booch Pop comes in several irresistible flavors such as Lemon+Lime, Pom-Berry and Ginger Fizz.

Why Health-Ade Booch Pop over the same-old soda?

Plain and simple. The difference is within. Health-Ade Booch Pop:

Will give you the full flavor and fizz you love from soda pop, without all of the sugar and fake ingredients

Is full of healthy benefits like prebiotics, healthy acids, minerals and antioxidants

Is Certified Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan and Kosher

Is made up of 100% real food ingredients and flavored with organic juice from cold-pressed fruit

100% real unlike some of our favorite reality stars who are nothing but fake, Health-Ade Booch Pop only uses real, organic ingredients and never uses fake sweeteners so you can feel good about drinking it

Health-Ade Booch Pop is available in convenient cans, allowing you to sip your new fave drink at the beach, on the lake, by the pool, in your own backyard oasis or wherever the summer takes you.

Available on Amazon and in select retailers, Health-Ade Booch pop will make you feel as good as it tastes. Learn more and get your cans at Health-Ade.com.