Apparently, it’s time to say au revoir to O’naturel. The aptly named restaurant opened in Paris in November 2017 and was billed as the city’s first all-nude eatery. Customers were expected to dine in their birthday suits, and would be seated next to other patrons who were also nude.

However, despite the laidback reputation of many Parisians, it appears residents of the City of Light weren’t all that eager to eat sans clothing. The establishment recently confirmed it will shutter its doors in February.

“Thank you for participating in this adventure by coming to dinner at O’naturel,” a recent Facebook post on the restaurant’s page began. “We will only hold good times, meetings with beautiful people and customers delighted to share exceptional moments.”

The post continued: “We are counting on you to support us and help us with many during this month of January and early February 2019.” With a closing date in the near future, O’naturel told fans and curious customers, “Don’t hesitate to book now to enjoy a last naked dinner in Paris. Now is the time.”

According to The Local, a French news outlet, people who visited O’naturel were presented with a list of rules outlining exceptional behavior. For example, “any voyeurism or exhibitionism likely to shock” was not tolerated, while teenagers (who were required to be accompanied by an adult) were the only parties allowed to keep their clothes on in the dining room.

For hygienic and safety reasons, all waitstaff and kitchen staff were also clothed. Still, all other diners were expected to leave their outfits in the cloakroom, along with their mobile phones and cameras, so no one could snap a photograph without permission.

The restaurant also featured a large white curtain over the windows, which was designed to shield diners from passersby.

While The Local reports O’naturel, which is located in the 12th arrondissement (a district in Paris), boasted minimalist decor, the menu was similar to that of other upscale French bistros. A three-course meal of lobster, foie gras and snails in a parsley cream sauce, for example, would set you back about $58.

Tell Us: Would you ever dine in a nude restaurant?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!