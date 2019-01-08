If you’ve ever wanted to see how Peeps are actually made, now is your chance! For the first time ever, the Pennsylvania factory where the sweet treats are manufactured will be opening its doors to the public. Well, sort of.

The surprising move comes as part of an effort to give back to the local community, seeing as the factory trip is part of a partnership between Peeps and the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

On Tuesday, January 8, the two entities announced the launch of a nationwide sweepstakes – known as Peeps Helping Peeps – benefiting the UWGLV. The four-person “behind-the-scenes tour” of the Peeps mothership is the sweepstakes’ grand prize. To enter, the Peeps brand is encouraging fans to make a five dollar or more donation to UWGLV, which will go towards supporting community schools. Donations can be made online or by texting “peepsunited” to 40403.

“Although we’ve had many requests and lots of fans show up at our doors over the years, the Peeps factory has never been open to the public,” Matt Pye, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Just Born Quality Confections, the company that owns Peeps, said via a press release. “We couldn’t think of a better reason to open our doors for the first time ever than by teaming up with our local United Way to help give back to the community that Peeps calls home.”

So what exactly will the lucky winner get to experience? He or she “will embark upon a once-in-a-lifetime tour of our factory and witness first-hand how our iconic Peeps marshmallow is made,” Pye adds, reiterating that the money raised will benefit the UWGLV and local Pennsylvania community.

Per the press release, the sweepstakes is open now through April 8. The grand prize winner will be notified on or about April 12 and will be announced at United Way’s Day of Caring event on April 18.

As one excited fan wrote on Twitter: “We’re intrigued! What a great contest!”

