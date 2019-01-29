Oh, baby! Pizza Hut is making the most of its new position as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL. In fact, the chain plans to “over deliver” on Super Bowl Sunday – February 3 – with an offer that will likely fill expectant parents with glee.

The Texas-based company announced on Tuesday, January 29, that it intends to give a year of free pizza and Super Bowl LIV tickets to the first baby born after the kickoff in the upcoming face-off between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

To win, parents with a baby born during the game simply need to post a photo on Twitter of their newest arrival (including exact time of birth) tagging @PizzaHut in the post and using the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion.

With this prize, Pizza Hut’s goal is to fuel the lucky new parents through 365 sleepless nights and give them an “equally as unforgettable” Super Bowl to look forward to in 2020. Though it’s obviously too early to know which two teams will be pitted against each other for Super Bowl LIV, the game is expected to take place in Miami.

What’s more? Pizza Hut is also over delivering for select fans of Super Bowl LIII by making free pizza deliveries to local hospitals in the Boston and Los Angeles areas in an effort to ease the FOMO the soon-to-be parents will likely experience as their respective teams hit the field.

“If there’s one thing we’re more passionate about than pizza and football, it’s the family we get to enjoy it with,” said Marianne Radley, Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer. “Family celebrations and Pizza Hut have gone hand in hand for more than 60 years, so in our first year as the official pizza sponsor at Super Bowl LIII, we wanted to show up for our fans who are in the unique position of expanding their family during the biggest NFL game of the year.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the chain’s’s pre-Super Bowl hype, which included renaming an Atlanta restaurant “Pizza Hut Hut” in honor of Sunday’s big game, which will take place in the city’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!