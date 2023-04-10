Welcome to New York! Poppy Delevingne, model and co-creator of the prosecco brand Della Vite, celebrated her 37th birthday in style at the subterranean club Loosie’s in the Moxy Lower East Side with a celeb-filled guest list.

The birthday bash was also for Delevigne’s friend and socialite Derek Blasberg, with other other star-studded guests including Gigi Hadid, Bella Massenet, Edward Enninful, Amber Valetta, Georgia Fowler and Poppy’s recently new beau, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. The attendees were all on the dance floor at the city’s new hot spot.

All night, Delevingne was toasting the celebration with Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCG from the prosecco range of the brand, which Poppy founded with her two sisters, Chloe and Cara Delevingne.

“Della Vite is the antithesis of champagne in attitude and spirit and Loosie’s at Moxy Lower East Side is the perfect spot to bring out that energy; whether it’s celebrating a birthday like Poppy’s or listening to killer tunes,” Matt Field, Director of Marketing for Della Vite, said.”

He continued: “We’re also excited to launch a new addition to the widely delicious prosecco range, the prosecco rosé, which will be available just in time for the summer and promises to be a crowd pleaser.”

At the party, the birthday girl definitely stole the show in her vintage ‘70s Halston white dress. She also attended the Met Gala afterparty, so she had some commentary on her favorite looks of the night.

“Cara captured the essence of Karl Lagerfeld perfectly, absolutely loved everything about her look,” Poppy said. “Sienna Miller was another standout for me.”

You’ll feel like an A-lister at Loosies. “Loosie’s at Moxy Lower East Side is all about unwinding and just having fun. We love partnering with brands and people who drive the spirit of celebration and Della Vite is no exception,” Dylan Hales, Creative Director of Loosie’s, said. “We are always proud to see wonderful memories like these created at our club.”