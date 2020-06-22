Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may reside in Los Angeles now, but they haven’t forgotten about several U.K. charities that are still close to their hearts.

The duo, who announced they were stepping back from the royal family in January, recently sent a letter to the charitable organization StreetGames, which has been distributing fresh meals to young people in need across London amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the meals that are being given out are coming from the Hubb Community Kitchen, which is another charity that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, ardently support.

“We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London,” the letter, which is dated June 19, stated. “To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic.”

The pair’s note, which was shared by the StreetGames Twitter account on Sunday, June 21, continued: “The impact of COVID-19 has been a scary and testing tome for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails.”

Meghan and Harry also shared that they were “touched to witness from afar” how several charity organizations they “so deeply care about” have been working together to help others during this crisis.

The note, which was signed by both the royal and the Suits alum, concluded: “This letter comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames.”

When sharing the letter on Sunday, StreetGames tweeted: “Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times.”

Before stepping down from the royal family, Meghan visited and championed the Hubb Community Kitchen on numerous occasions, including by writing the forward for the organization’s cookbook in 2018. The charity, which prepared the meals referenced in her letter, was launched by several survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire as a place where they could cook food for their families.

The California native honored Hubb’s founders and volunteers with a touching audio message on June 14 — the third anniversary of the disaster. “I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community,” she said at the time. “And now what you have done is such an inspiration. You continue to give back, you continue to to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about. … We know it means love, but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose.”

Meghan went on to say that she and Harry are “so proud of” the volunteers, adding, “We are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you.”