Nothing marks the start of winter quite like a new Starbucks beverage! Starting on Tuesday, January 8, the coffee chain is selling its latest seasonal creation – the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.

Starbucks made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, billing the new drink as a great way to welcome the coldest season of the year. So, what flavors can consumers expect from this newbie? According the Seattle-based company, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte features “rich espresso combined with notes of brown butter and vanilla.” In other words, it’s “cookie butter in a cup.”

The cozy caffeinated drink, which can be ordered hot, iced or as a Frappuccino, blended beverage, also boasts a topping of “warm, wintery spices” cinnamon and nutmeg, which is not that different from what tops Starbucks’ iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte that’s offered every fall.

Furthermore, some customers who have already tried the latest latte are going so far as to say it’s the wintertime answer to the autumnal classic. Like the PSL, the CSL (go with it) is available for a limited time, while supplies last. Currently, it’s only sold in the United States and Canada.

The drink joins a new lineup for Starbucks that also features four original espresso varieties (including an Iced Caramel Macchiato and a White Chocolate Mocha) and a host of new food items. As a matter of fact, two newbies are now part of the chain’s permanent menu – Ham, Cheddar and Peppers Sous Vide Egg Bites and a Ham & Swiss Panini.

Not surprisingly, social media users are psyched by the newest Starbucks treats, specifically the CSL. Check out some reactions (including a few comparing it to the PSL) below:

Okay, @Starbucks @StarbucksCanada is back on my good list with the Cinnamon Shortbread latte. Half sweet, it's perfect! (No more juniper next year, please!) — Megan (@jmegan) January 8, 2019

Yo. Go get the Cinnamon Shortbread latte from Starbucks. Run, don’t walk — Motorboat Mistress (@LipstickNLegs_) January 8, 2019

For anyone wondering… the @Starbucks Cinnamon shortbread latte is the bomb. No joke, everyone should try it. It makes up for that Juniper latte debacle. — Caitlin (@lejindarycait) January 8, 2019

My schedule thus far:

1. Wake up

2. See @Starbucks feed

3. Immediately go down the street to get a #CinnamonShortbreadLatte

And just like that all my business for today is handled. — Chris Rouse (@chrisdrouse) January 8, 2019

My verdict on the @Starbucks Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is that its a more mild version of the Cinnamon Dolce. I like it! — Sachet Watson, BlerdGirl (@tchallasqueen) January 8, 2019

Tried the new cinnamon shortbread latte (thanks @JetSetCD for the tip). It’s not bad — def better than the godforsaken juniper latte, that’s for sure! pic.twitter.com/qxzch4VKP3 — Jonathan Khoo (@jonk) January 8, 2019

Oh YES @Starbucks – this Cinnamon Shortbread latte is my new winter fav! As the barista said – it IS almost like drinking a cookie. 🍪 Also helps me to get over the fact that Pumpkin Spice is no longer available! #yum #delicious pic.twitter.com/7pRSbDMUkQ — Shelley Rodgers (@Shelley_Rodgers) January 8, 2019

YAY ITS THE CINNAMON SHORTBREAD LATTE!!! 10/10 tbh — Kim (@copaceticc_) January 8, 2019

Tell Us: Will you try a Cinnamon Shortbread Latte?

