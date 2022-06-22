Margarita Time! Star-Studded Cocktail Recipes for Summer

It’s 5 o’clock at Us Weekly! Cocktail Guru Mark Addison is showing Us three ways to mix up our margaritas this summer and how to take your favorite summer cocktail up a few notches. Whether you like your sips more sweet or more savory, he’s got the perfect match for you. Watch the exclusive video above to see how it’s done and scroll down for full recipes.

His signature “Markarita” is a “refreshing twist on the classic drink that still remains true to its sunny, south-of-the-border origins,” while the “Dahlia” margarita celebrates the national flower of Mexico and exudes floral notes through the drink from its pink color to the use of elderflower liqueur.

If you want to really impress your guests, try the “Margarita Flora,” which “has a delightful bouquet of hibiscus tea, homemade honey lavender syrup and a splash of rose water.”

Dahia Margarita

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

Floral Salt

Agave Nectar

1 1/2 oz blanco tequila

1 oz elderflower liqueur

2 oz fresh pink grapefruit juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1 dahlia flower, or substitute an orchid or nasturtium flower

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place the flower in the ice mold, fill with room temperature water and freeze overnight or until completely solid.

Pour a thin layer of agave syrup on a small plate and spread a thin layer of the Floral Salt on another small plate.

Dip half the rim of the glass in the agave nectar and roll in the Floral Salt.

Fill the shaker with ice and add all the ingredients, shaking until well chilled.

Place floral ice sphere in the glass and strain in the contents of the shaker.

Margarita Flora

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

Floral Salt

1 oz. lavender syrup (recipe below), plus some for salt rim

1 1/2 oz. blanco tequila

1 oz. orange liqueur

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 oz. strong hibiscus tea, cooled

1/8 tsp. rose water

1 edible flower

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour a thin layer of lavender syrup on a small plate and spread a thin layer of the Floral Salt on another small plate.

Dip half the rim of the glass in the syrup and roll in the Floral Salt.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice combine all the ingredients and shake until well chilled.

Add fresh ice to the prepared glass and strain the contents of the shaker over the fresh ice.

Garnish with an edible flower.

Lavender Syrup

Makes 5 oz.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 c. water

1/2 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. dried lavender flowers

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a small saucepan, bring the water and sugar to a boil, stirring until the sugar completely dissolves.

Stir in the lavender flowers, pushing them under the surface with a spoon, and immediately remove the pan from the heat.

Cover and steep for 20 minutes.

Strain through a fine sieve, pressing down firmly on the herbs with the back of the spoon to extract any remaining syrup. Funnel into a glass bottle and refrigerate.

MARKARITA

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

Citrus Salt

1/2 oz agave nectar plus some for the salt rim

2 oz reposado tequila or mezcal

1 oz orange liqueur

1/2 oz fresh orange juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 lemon wedge

1 lime wedge

1 orange wedge

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour a thin layer of agave syrup on a small plate and spread a thin layer of the Citrus Salt on another small plate.

Dip half the rim of the glass in the agave nectar and roll in the Citrus Salt.

Fill the cocktail shaker with ice and add remaining ingredients, shaking until well chilled.

Pour into the prepared glass and place a skewer of the lemon, lime, and orange wedges opposite the salted rim.

