Tequila Herradura is partnering with the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards as the official tequila partner of the awards show! Matching the spirit of the night with your new favorite spirit drink, they are providing viewers with the recipe of the delicious and celebratory tequila cocktail that celebrities will be drinking, so that it can be replicated and to enjoyed at home during the ceremony.

Whether your viewing party includes a star-studded cast of your best friends or snuggling with your furry bestie, you can feel like you’re sipping like the stars from the comfort of your own couch.

You too can become a VIP with Tequila Herradura’s reveal of their official tequila cocktail recipe! Herradura’s mastermixologists created El Extraordinario, a sweet and spicy margarita featuring Tequila Herruda Ultra, Serrano Pepper Agave, and hints of fresh fruit throughout (including Dragon Fruit Juice and Lemon). Can you say “DELICIOUS?!”

Feel like an award-winner as you make the El Extraordinario recipe below!

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila Herradura Ultra

½ oz Serrano Pepper Agave

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Filter Dragon Fruit Juice (Ecuadorian/ white pulp)

Splash of Fresno Pepper Juice

1x Dragon Fruit (Ecuadorian/white pulp– for garnish)

1x Lemon (for garnish)

Instructions

Combine ingredients into cocktail shaker with ice Strain, and pour into rocks glass over fresh ice Garnish with a dragon fruit slice and lemon wheel Enjoy the show!

Additional Instructions

To make Serrano Agave: Serrano Pepper Agave: Infuse 5 peppers per gallon of agave (1 pepper per 25.6 oz agave).

To make Fresno Pepper Juice: Fresno Pepper Juice: Place 2 peppers + 10 oz of boiling water. Blend and strain.