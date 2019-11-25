



Talk about a memorable wedding! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito were toasting to the end of a successful press junket for their latest film, Jumanji: The Next Level, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday, November 23, when they heard some commotion close by.

Once Johnson, 47, and DeVito, 75, realized the noise was coming from a nearby wedding celebration, the pair, who had been sipping some celebratory tequila together, got a genius idea. “You ever crash a wedding?” DeVito asked his costar in an Instagram video shared on Johnson’s account.

Though the California revealed he had never done such a thing, he was game to give it a try at the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s urging. “Let’s crash a wedding,” the duo decided as they toasted one last time.

After being lead through what appeared to be a kitchen, the stars descended upon the reception while doing a duet of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.” Guests at the nuptials were pleasantly surprised and many began screaming and cheering once they saw the famous faces in their midst.

“Oh my god,” the bride said as the celebrities continued singing.

Once Johnson and DeVito finished their tune, they were met with cheers and applause from the guests. Both actors then said congratulations to the happy couple and posed for photos with the wedding party.

“That was amazing,” the Hobbs & Shaw star said once the surprise was over.

Added DeVito: “[We] killed it!”

Upon sharing the video on Instagram, the Titan Games host provided a bit more context for what went down. “We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit,” he explained. “Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios.”

Though the idea to crash the wedding began as a fun gag, the event had a profound impact on the Baywatch star. “It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong,” he added. “Congratulations to the lovely bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max.”

As Johnson put it: “I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE.”