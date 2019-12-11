



Merry Cheesemas! Every holiday bash needs a brie-lliant appetizer! @ThatCheesePlate founder Marissa Mullen gives Us Weekly her top tips for the ultimate charcuterie platter.

Cheese

“I like to use a combination of soft, hard and stinky cheeses such as Brie, Gruyère and blue. Separate them on the platter so they have room to breathe!”

Meat

“Fold slices of salami, sopressata and/or prosciutto in half twice and make ’rows’ that weave across the board.”

Produce

“Create small piles of berries, dried fruits, veggies and olives around the board.”

Crunch

“Fill in the gaps with something crunchy, like Whisps Parmesan Crisps. The 100 percent pure cheese crisps are available in five flavors at your local grocery store, Costco or amazon.com.”

Dip

“Fill empty ramekins with fruit compote or honey. You can also use mustard or pepper jam.”

Garnish

“Finish with cranberries and sprigs of thyme or rosemary — fresh herbs add a pop of color and smell amazing!”