



Once a‘90s gal, always a ‘90s gal! Tori Spelling, who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, teamed up with SodaStream to create a limited-edition, transparent and neon sparkling water maker. The machine, which is on sale now, was designed to help combat the excessive rise in single-use plastics.

Unlike typical SodaStreams, this one is made almost entirely of clear material. The various neon accents basically make it a ’90s kid’s dream come true. Furthermore, new device taps into ‘90s nostalgia while taking a modern-day approach to the fight against single-use plastic waste, as every family with a reusable SodaStream container saves thousands of disposable plastic bottles.

Every SodaStream, including this one, turns flat water into sparkling water in seconds from the convenience of one’s own home. In other words, there’s no need to trek to the grocery store for sparkling beverages and lug home cases of plastic bottles that will eventually be thrown out.

“We saw the ‘90s style taking over and wanted to celebrate this cool decade but also remind people that not all trends should make a comeback,” said chief marketing officer for SodaStream International, Matti Yahav, via a press release. “Let’s leave single-use plastic waste in our past.”

With this machine, the New Jersey-based company and Spelling, 46, are tapping into the decade’s nostalgia while calling for a better future – one where we don’t have single-use plastic water bottles.

“Some of my favorite memories, trends and inspiration come from the ‘90s,” the BH90210 star declared. “I’m thrilled to have partnered up with SodaStream to create this stylish ‘90s-inspired product with the higher purpose of raising awareness about the issue of single-use plastic waste.” In addition to its earth-friendly features, SodaStream is a great tool for staying hydrated in the hot summer months. In fact, research shows that SodaStream users drink 43 percent more water than non-users.

Eager to get your hands on this ’90s-inspired kitchen gadget? Purchase one of the 90 limited-edition machines at SodaStream.com/Tori. Each nostalgic device costs $90.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!