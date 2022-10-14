A hotel like no other! Tower23 is situated in sunny San Diego along the Pacific Boardwalk near lifeguard tower 23 from which it gets its name.

This boutique hotel boasts incredible views of the ocean. Whether enjoying a meal from their deliciously fresh costal menu or retiring to one of their decadent suites, guests will have a seaside view of San Diego’s famous coastline.

Tower23 is ideally positioned, with the famous coast of La Jolla to the north and the vibrant neighborhoods of North Park, Hillcrest and the must-see, scenic Gaslamp district just a short car ride away.

The hotel’s unique style takes inspiration from its surroundings. The sophisticated, fresh, and relaxing design mirrors the atmosphere of the coastline towns San Diego is famous for, and the distinct architecture of the venue gives a romantic and luxurious feel to your ocean front stay.

But enough with the views. Tower23 isn’t just about looks, they offer a treat for your tastebuds as well.

The hotel’s restaurant, JRDN, is its own experience. Offering a dine-in menu inspired by is coastal location, guests will enjoy the fresh flavors of seafood such as steamed mussels, flavor-packed sushi rolls, or their wildly popular ahi tuna nachos.

If fish isn’t what you’re craving, they’ve got you covered with an impressive selection of vegetables dishes and hearty meat options. Grilled lamb lollipops with smoked honey baba ghanoush, dukkah and cilantro pesto, braised short rib with vidalia onion ring and bone marrow demi, and fried brussel sprouts with peach, ricotta salata and a brown butter vinaigrette are just a few choices off their mouth-watering dinner menu.

The JRDN bar has wonderful cocktail parings to try as well. Their famous Chili Mango Margaritas are an absolute must-try, but their signature JRDN Mai Tais and refreshing Broadwalk spritz are also certainly worth a mention.

Whatever the occasion, Tower23 has something to offer. Throughout the year the host special events such as wine tastings and their event space can be the perfect spot to book for any corporate retreat or special occasion.

Their team of event specialists are there to help curate an unforgettable experience. With catering from JRDN and customizable menus, your next event is sure to be a hit.