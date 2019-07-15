Amazon Prime Day is here! The annual occasion that offers Prime members steep discounts on everything from clothes to computers is slated to take place from Monday, July 15, through Tuesday, July 16, and there are hundreds of deals to sift through.

Since kitchen gadgets tend to be very pricey, these items are always some of the most sought after when Prime Day rolls around each year. With that in mind, Us Weekly has rounded up a handful of the best Prime Day kitchen-related sales of 2019, and the list encompasses a variety of major appliances.

Take the Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360, for example. While this appliance, which can do the jobs of nine different kitchen utensils –including sautéing, baking and more – typically costs more than $250, on Prime Day members can save 28 percent and purchase it for $179.99. This gadget, which is sold with multiple dishwasher-safe attachments, is yet to be available at major retailers, which means Prime Day is your best bet if you’re looking for one of the latest celeb chef-approved must-haves.

Also making the cut this year is a professional-grade blender from Vitamix. Though the popular juice-making gadgets usually cost a pretty penny, Amazon Prime members can get their hands on the Vitamix 5200 for $279.95. Considering the same appliance usually sells for $449.95, the 38 percent savings is nothing to sneeze at.

Hungry for more deals? Scroll down to see other kitchen-related sales that are simply too good to miss!