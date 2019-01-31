It’s a Super Bowl-themed culinary face off! The big NFL game, which will take place in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3, will see the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams, and while the championship event itself is worth getting excited about, the mark of a great game day is plenty of tasty eats.

From a food perspective, New England and Los Angeles couldn’t be more different. While the former tends to favor heavier, seafood-focused dishes, the latter is all about light and healthy meals that help you look and feel your best.

With those differences in mind, Us Weekly has rounded up six recipes (three from Los Angeles and three from New England) that are bound to take any Super Bowl LIII gathering to the next level.

Scroll down to see California’s take on deviled eggs, a fishy New England staple (or two) and more!