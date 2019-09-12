Who is ready to head back to Downton? The fictional locale, which served as the setting for the critically acclaimed Downton Abbey TV series, is slated to be back in the spotlight on Friday, September 20, when the Downton Abbey film hits the big screen in the U.S.

In anticipation of the movie’s upcoming release, Us Weekly has rounded up several themed foods to celebrate the flick with. Not surprisingly, many of the eats (and drinks) are decidedly English, just like the beloved drama.

For example, last month, The Republic of Tea created a line of soothing drinks inspired by various members of the wealthy Crawley clan. The collection includes a trio of teas each inspired by a pair of Downton’s strong-willed characters. One such blend, Lord & Lady Grantham’s Tea, features a combination of traditional black tea and rich, fragrant spices that make this a beverage fit for royalty – just like its namesakes.

If you’re in the mood to raise a proper glass in honor of the Downton Abbey movie instead, the recently launched Highclere Castle Gin, which is made with botanicals from the castle’s herb gardens as well as Highclere’s acclaimed estate-grown oats, will likely do the trick. As Downton fans may know, Highclere Castle serves as the “real” Downton, the fictional estate of Lord and Lady Grantham. The castle’s real-life residents are actually Lady and Lord Carnarvon, who is a godson of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Earls of Carnarvon have lived at Highclere Castle since 1679, around the time when gin emerged in England and juniper has grown wildly on the estate since the ancient Roman days. The spirit features a delicate balance of juniper, lime flower, orange peel and a touch of lavender. Integrating Highclere’s acclaimed estate-grown oats into the blend adds a unique smoothness and a long, memorable finish.

