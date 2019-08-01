It’s almost time to head back to Downton! The Downton Abbey movie is scheduled to premiere next month, and it marks the first time fans will be able to catch up with the drama-filled Crawley family since the popular TV show went off the air in 2015.

In advance of the highly anticipated film, The Republic of Tea created a line of soothing drinks inspired by various members of the wealthy clan. The limited-edition line, which launched on Thursday, August 1, includes three classic English beverages. Each offering has a distinct taste and is named for a pair of beloved characters.

Take, for example, Violet & Mary’s Tea. The blend inspired by the formidable grandmother-granddaughter duo creates a “strong-willed cup” thanks to notes of ginger, orange bergamot, mint and lemon thyme. The “sophisticated herbal tea,” which is caffeine-free, apparently also has the power to soften even the sharpest of tongues.

Each tea comes in a tin featuring the characters that inspired it, and the themed tins, which cost $12.50 each, are available at Republic of Tea for a limited time.

Ready to brew a cup and watch Downton? Scroll down for more info!