If you’re like us, the main draw of game day isn’t football, it’s snacks!

“Junk food is the way to go,” David Burtka says of his watch-party menu in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Celebrity Dish host, 43, says his 8-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon (with husband Neil Patrick Harris), are big fans of his meatball sliders recipe from his cookbook Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration. “It only takes a couple bites to eat,” says the actor and chef, who will host the Heineken Light Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 22. “You can grab one of those and not have to commit to a whole burger.”

That means plenty of room for more treats like churros and cocktails (for over-21 fans)! Scroll through the gallery to get all the recipes you need to throw your own winning Super Bowl bash.

And if you do care about the game, tune in to CBS to see the New England Patriots go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3, at 6:30pm.