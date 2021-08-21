Celebrating health! Jewel, Tabitha Brown and more famous faces took the stage at Kroger’s Wellness Experience to discuss their personal journeys and share advice on day one of the event.

Cofounded by the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, 47, the third-annual festival began on Friday, August 20, at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Joined on stage by Kroger’s CEO Rodney McMullen and Kroger Health’s president Colleen Lindholz, Jewel gave festival-goers a special acoustic performance of both new and old songs — and gave more insights about her own wellness journey.

The celebration hits close to home for the “Foolish Games” singer, who previously noted in a statement, “This event harnesses the power of live music and free resources to promote health and wellness for all people. It’s an amazing opportunity to break down barriers and inspire mental, physical and emotional health.”

Later on, Lindholz and Brown shared tips and tricks for making informed choices about what to eat to prevent illness, increase energy and transform one’s lifestyle. The vegan foodie has made a name for herself online, sharing motivational morsels and healthy recipes with her millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Friday’s festivities continued with a performance by up-and-coming artist Quinn XCII and local favorite Blessid Union of Souls in a fun-filled concert presented by Simple Truth. Former NBA player Brad Daugherty fielded questions from fans, while YouTube star Summer McKeen hosted the Keen On Opening Act competition for aspiring musicians to earn the chance to open for Willie Jones and RaeLynn at the festival’s closing concert on Saturday, August 21.

Elsewhere at the event, TikTok sensation Joanne Molinaro proved going vegan doesn’t mean cutting out flavor, sharing deliciously healthy recipes in the Food As Medicine Kitchen with Laura’s Lean.

When it comes to all around personal health, staying active is essential. Tone It Up’s Stacey Thomas guided fans of all fitness levels in the festival’s Active Zone, presented by Blue Triton.

Other inspirational activities included a panel with Alaska: the Last Frontier star Atz Kilcher, who candidly spoke about depression, substance abuse and the power of fitness with veterans and service members, in partnership with American Greeting.

Scroll down for an inside look at what went down at the star-studded first day of Kroger’s Wellness Experience: