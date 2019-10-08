It’s time to dust off those neon trapper keepers and gear up for an unforgettable hotel stay! The Lisa Frank Flat – a.k.a. a colorfully decorated hotel suite filled with Frank’s eye-catching creations – was unveiled on Tuesday, October 8, and it is nothing short of a ’90s lover’s dream.

The vibrant room was created in collaboration with the pop culture and design icon, Hotels.com and the Barsala hotel chain, and is filled with bright accessories, decorations and nostalgic snacks.

More specifically, the spacious penthouse, which is located in downtown Los Angeles, will have guests feeling like they’ve been transported directly into a scene on one of Frank’s notebooks from the ‘90s since it boasts a technicolor rainbow window display, a light-up canopy bed, an Instagram-worthy wall mural and more.

“We wanted to design a room that celebrates all things ‘90s, and nothing screams childhood nostalgia more than these iconic designs,” said Hotels.com president, Adam Jay. “We are thrilled to bring this dream room to life with Lisa Frank and to reward travelers with a blast from their past.”

Some of the Lisa Frank Flat’s most Instagrammable spaces include the kitchen, which sports several cabinets decked out in bold hues and unmissable patterns. What’s more? Instead of being filled with food, these cabinets are packed to the brim with an array of adorable stuffed animals.

If food is what you’re after, however, the suite also comes equipped with a myriad of complimentary ’90s eats that match the decor. We’re talking Gushers galore, jars of Cheez Balls, flavored Fun Dip and more.

Interested in calling the Lisa Frank Flat home for a night or two? The one-of-a-kind room can be reserved on Hotels.com from Friday, October 11, and is bookable through Sunday, October 27, at a rate of $199 per night.

Scroll down to see more of this neon, nostalgic hotel suite!