Mariah Carey may be famous for her tune, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” among others, but her holiday must-have gift list is a tad more specific.

The Grammy winner, 49, unveiled the “hand-selected” presents she’s coveting this year via an Amazon guide that was published on Monday, November 18. The list includes 19 items ranging from a vintage turntable to a fancy tea set.

In addition to the limited-edition tea set, which was curated exclusively for Carey’s 2019 holiday gifts collection and features an assortment of festive chai tea blends, the “We Belong Together” songstress also selected diamond drinking glasses from The Wine Savant. As their name suggests, these luxe drinking vessels are shaped like diamonds. The glasses are hand-blown by skilled artisans and are ideal for sipping cognac or drinking whiskey and scotch.

The New York native also has her eye on an electric popcorn popper. The handy gizmo makes fresh and healthy air-popped popcorn with the touch of a button — a necessity for any big holiday parties!

And since no popcorn-centric gathering is complete without a movie (or two) Carey also included Cinemood’s portable movie theater in her gift guide. “This is a great gift idea for those who travel and want to feel like they’re at the movies wherever they go!” she explained. “You can set this up anywhere to play your favorite movies!”

As Carey noted, the gadget, which costs $314.99, basically allows you to set up your own movie theater wherever you are by creating its own projection, which can be up to 12 feet. Plus, parents will be pleased to know that this handy device is pre-loaded with tons of Disney content, including e-books, cartoons and more.

Aside from including her own must-have gifts, Carey also made sure her festive guide boasted presents for her biggest fans as well. With that in mind, she selected an additional six offerings such as a deluxe anniversary edition of the “Mariah Carey Merry Christmas” album, her book, All I Want for Christmas Is You, and the Mariah Carey Christmas Funko Pop Rocks collectable figure.

