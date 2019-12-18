Matzo Ball Soup

Change up the spices in this old favorite to suit your own taste.

INGREDIENTS

Broth

1 3-4 lb chicken

3 stalks celery, halved

2 medium carrots, halved

1 onion, halved

5 plum tomatoes, quartered

3 sprigs parsley

3 sprigs dill

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 whole cloves Kosher salt

Matzo Balls

4 large eggs

3 tbsp grated shallot or onion, squeezed dry

1 small clove garlic, finely grated

1 tsp lemon zest, finely grated

¼ tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped, plus small sprigs for topping

1 tbsp minced fresh parsley

1 cup matzo meal Kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Broth

1. Place the chicken, celery, carrots, onion, tomatoes, parsley, dill, coriander seeds, peppercorns, cloves and 2 tsp salt in a large pot. Add enough cold water to cover food by 1 inch.

2. Bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer and cook, skimming off the foam occasionally, for about 3 hours.

3. Strain, discarding solids. Cool until the fat rises to the surface. (The broth can be made up to 3 days ahead; cover and refrigerate.)

4. Skim off the fat, and save 2 tbsp fat for the matzo balls.

Matzo Balls

1. Whisk eggs and reserved chicken broth fat in a bowl. Stir in the shallot, garlic, lemon zest, ginger, dill, parsley, matzo meal, ¼ cup of the prepared broth and 1¾ tsp salt.

2. Cover and chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Roll dough into balls with damp hands. Cover and chill until ready to cook, up to 8 hours.

Soup

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the matzo balls and reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cover and cook until the balls are tender, about 35 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, warm the prepared broth. Drain the matzo balls and serve in the warm broth. Top with dill.

Serves 6