Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

This simple and creamy soup is perfect for any autumn day, with the beautiful color to match!

INGREDIENTS

1 large butternut squash, peeled and cubed (seeds removed)

2 potatoes, peeled and chopped

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt and black pepper

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced

1 large carrot, chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss butternut squash and potatoes with 2 tbsp olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Roast until tender, 25 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a large pot over medium heat, melt butter and remaining 1 tbsp olive oil. Add onion, celery and carrot and cook until softened, 7 to 10 minutes. Season generously with salt, pepper and thyme.

3. Add roasted squash and potatoes to pot and pour over chicken broth. Simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Using an immersion blender, blend soup until creamy. (Alternately, carefully transfer batches of the hot soup to a blender.)

5. Serve garnished with thyme.

Serves 4