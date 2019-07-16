Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla certainly aren’t going hungry on their latest trip! The pair kicked off an annual three-day tour of Devon and Cornwall on Monday, July 15, and since arriving in the counties located in southwest England, they’ve been eating up a storm.

The royal duo began their food-focused adventure with a visit to Mevagissey Harbor, where they were greeted by the Harbor Master and several local fishermen. While there, Camilla tried some vanilla ice cream. Her husband, on the other hand, opted to sip on some rum.

The following day, the couple stopped by Ginsters, a Cornish bakery that has been in business for 50 years. According to the Clarence Hose Instagram account, a local baker named Toby even gave the Duchess a baking lesson and she later attempted to make a pastry of her own.

Following the bakery visit, Charles and Camilla paid a visit to the Festival of Food and Crafts in Tavistock, a market town in Devon, and sampled plenty of the local fare. While Camilla tasted some beer, the future king of England stopped by a local butcher to chat with the shopkeeper. Together, the pair raised a glass of red wine and toasted to the festival, which is meant to highlight local eats and trades.

Scroll down to see what else the royals ate and drank on their recent trip!