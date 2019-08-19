From Bachelor in Paradise to foodie paradise! Newlyweds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are currently in the midst of their honeymoon to Italy and Greece, and by the looks of it, the couple are enjoying plenty of local delicacies on their first vacation as husband and wife.

According to Haibon, 30, he and Iaconetti, 31, jetted off to Italy about 24 hours after tying in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 11. “She wanted to leave for our honeymoon the day after our wedding,” he declared on Instagram from the plane. “I’m sorry, I’m so crazy,” Iaconetti added with a laugh.

One of the first stops on the couple’s itinerary was Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast. While in the picturesque town, the duo dinned on pesto pasta and pepperoni pizza at a local restaurant. Their Italy eats also included plenty of fresh fruit and pastries with jam, as well as the occasional afternoon cheese plate.

As Iaconetti mused on Instagram: “Isn’t that what Italy is all about?”

Furthermore, in a series of Instagram Stories from Saturday, August 17, Haibon documented his wife trying limoncello — a potent Italian lemon liqueur — for the first time.

After taking what Haibon described as a “small sip,” Iaconetti literally recoiled and placed the drink back on the table. “Oh, God,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “People drink that for pleasure?” The Virginia native then made an exaggerated gagging face, indicating she wasn’t a fan of the strong Italian spirit, which typically boasts an average alcohol content between 25 and 30 percent.

However, her second time trying limoncello the following day went more smoothly. “Oh, this is what I assume it should be like,” she noted after sampling the spirit again.

Scroll down to see more of Iaconetti and Haibon’s scrumptious honeymoon eats!