Make-Ahead Egg Cups

Heat up these spinach-and-egg mini frittatas in the microwave in the morning for a protein-and-antioxidant-rich breakfast. They’re also perfect for the freezer!

Ingredients

Cooking spray

12 eggs

2 cups packed baby spinach leaves, chopped

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 scallions, thinly sliced (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix until combined. Divide the mixture equally among the muffin-tin cups.

3. Bake on middle shelf of oven for 15 to 20 minutes until set. Let cool for about 5 minutes before removing from tin. If freezing, let cool completely before removing, then place on a cookie sheet in freezer for about an hour before freezing in an airtight container. Thaw overnight in fridge and reheat in microwave.

Serves 12