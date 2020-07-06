Showing the love! Padma Lakshmi has been a fixture in the food world for years, thanks in large part to her role as the host of Bravo’s Top Chef, and now stars are sharing what they love about the culinary queen by recalling some of their favorite memories with her.

For Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who has a passion for food and even runs his own food blog with pal Julie Tanous, 49-year-old Lakshmi’s ability to make people feel comfortable in the kitchen is part of what makes her so lovable.

“Padma and I cooked together a few times that week,” the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host, 44, told Artful Living in July 2020, recalling a time when Lakshmi stayed at his home in Los Angeles. “At first, I was wildly intimidated to be in the kitchen with her, but she immediately put me at ease. I actually became a more confident cook after working alongside her. She encouraged me to trust my instincts and measure with my palate, not with spoons and cups.”

The Ugly Betty alum added of the magazine’s summer 2020 issue cover star: “After she left, I received a box full of spices she thought I might enjoy working with. She probably didn’t even realize she was passing wisdom down to me, but I still think about what I learned from her just by watching and listening.”

Lakshmi had a similar impact on Orange Is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks, who praised the Love, Loss, and What We Ate author for her generous nature. “Padma is a super giving person. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it,” Brooks, 30, told the publication.

The I Dream Too Much star even recounted one instance in which Lakshmi helped her settle into a new home in New York City with a simple gesture. “As I’m unpacking my things, I get this huge, super heavy box at my door. I open it and realize Padma had sent me a stunning full dinner set from her collection, which was exactly what I needed,” she said.

Lakshmi’s kindness isn’t just reserved for actors, either. When Top Chef alum Fatima Ali was battling cancer in October 2018, she told Us Weekly exclusively about how the Planet Food alum helped her and her family in any way she could. “Padma has taken out much time for me and my family. Coming to sit with me during chemo, popping in with homemade khichdi or sending over delicious chicken and homemade samosas,” she explained at the time. “While battling cancer, I have had energy for little else sometimes, and knowing that I have such a strong support system around me brings me great peace.” Ali died three months later.

