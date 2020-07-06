Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Aside from cooking with Lakshmi, the Class alum also got a front-row seat to some of her fittings while the Taste the Nation star was staying at his California house. “Padma had to have a wardrobe fitting for the finale of Top Chef while she was staying with us, and we encouraged her to have the fitting at our house, mainly so we could get a free fashion show out of the deal. The wardrobe team wheeled a rack of 20 gowns into our house, and Padma tried on every single one,” he said. “I remember her walking the length of our kitchen in a couture gown, trying to get a feeling of how it ‘walked’ while I sat at the kitchen island eating a peanut butter sandwich and giving my opinions.”