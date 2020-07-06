Food

Celebs Love Padma Lakshmi! Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ali Wong, More Stars Share Their Favorite Stories About the ‘Top Chef’ Host

By
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Stars Who Love Padma Lakshmi
 Shutterstock
8
4 / 8

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Aside from cooking with Lakshmi, the Class alum also got a front-row seat to some of her fittings while the Taste the Nation star was staying at his California house. “Padma had to have a wardrobe fitting for the finale of Top Chef while she was staying with us, and we encouraged her to have the fitting at our house, mainly so we could get a free fashion show out of the deal. The wardrobe team wheeled a rack of 20 gowns into our house, and Padma tried on every single one,” he said. “I remember her walking the length of our kitchen in a couture gown, trying to get a feeling of how it ‘walked’ while I sat at the kitchen island eating a peanut butter sandwich and giving my opinions.”

Back to top