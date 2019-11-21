Coconut Cake for All These Stars Have Gotten the Dessert From Tom Cruise

Kirsten Dunst

Though the Fargo alum hasn’t acted alongside Cruise since 1994’s Interview With A Vampire, she still receives an annual holiday gift from her former costar. “[Tom] sends me a cake every Christmas,” she told Stylist magazine in October 2015, before describing the coconut-flavored baked good. “It gets eaten within a day in my house.” The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star also opened up about the pastry during an April 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life,” she declared.