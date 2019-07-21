I scream, you scream, America can’t get enough of these ice creams! In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 21, Grubhub has released a ton of interesting data related to the beloved sweet treat, including the most popular flavors across the country and other varieties that are quickly gaining traction.

While the standard trio of ice cream flavors – vanilla, chocolate and strawberry – are enjoyed by a majority of folks all over America, other, less ordered options are now joining the ranks. For example, mint chip, cookies and cream and butter pecan are just some of the top flavors in various portions of the country.

More specifically, green-colored ice cream (such as the aforementioned mint chip) is one of the top choices of people living in the northeast. Those who dwell in cities such as Boston and New York are also partial to pistachio and green-tea ice cream.

Scroll down to learn even more about America’s ice cream ordering (and eating!) habits.