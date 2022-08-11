Achieve Radiant, Glowing Skin With the Best Vitamin C Serum

*Deep sigh*
The good news is that with a proper vitamin C serum, you can fight back against all those aggressors and put your best face forward. It’s the ultimate miracle potion that can do everything from preventing wrinkles to brightening your skin tone. And by including this serum in your skincare routine, you’ll see your skin transform from the tired and the bold to the vibrant and the luminous.
To help you out, we’ve reviewed some top vitamin C serums of 2022!
The Leading Vitamin C Serums of 2022 in Detail
Eva Naturals – Best Overall
Also capable of reducing fine lines and wrinkles, Eva Naturals is free from parabens and sulfates, making it safe for all skin types so you can slather it on without worrying about inflammation or itching pimples.
Because of its easy application, impressive results and dreamy smell this serum stands out among the rest of the products on our list.
- Reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation
- Formula is cruelty-free
- Safe for all skin types
- The scent might be strong for some
TruSkin Naturals – Best for dull skin
Another totally cool plus? It comes with a dropper that provides just the right amount of serum to treat those pesky pimple marks.
- Reduces the appearance of laugh lines
- Infused with essential oils and exfoliants
- Fragrance-free formula
- Requires storage in a cool, dry place
Tree of Life – Best for sensitive skin
Dermatologically tested, it’s also non-irritating and won’t dry out your skin or cause redness like most serums do. On top of that, it also has a lightweight texture.
- No itching or tingling sensation
- Rejuvenate dull complexion
- Perfect for normal skin type
- Requires a follow up moisturizer
Neutrogena – Best for hyperpigmentation
Unlike bulky cream tubs, this serum comes in a biodegradable single-dose capsule that is easy to administer and totally free of mess. Excluding parabens and harmful preservatives, this product is also non-comedogenic.
- Easy to use
- Perfect for achieving supple skin
- Might feel heavy
RoC – Best complexion enhancer
Featuring a lightweight texture, this serum smoothly glides across the skin, making application easy and fast—so yes, you can totally apply it during your morning commute. With this serum, there’s no need to add extra steps or products into your routine. Just apply prior to your moisturizer and let your skin soak up all those amazing benefits!
- Nourishes skin and reduces fine lines
- Can be used as a moisturizer
- Might require multiple drops
A Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Vitamin C Serum
Check the product concentration
Vitamin C is available in different forms, including ascorbyl palmitate, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate (MAP) and sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP). Generally speaking, you should look for serums with at least 15% L-ascorbic acid as it is high enough to provide visible results but not so high that it could irritate your skin or cause other problems.
If you have hyperpigmentation or uneven texture on your face, choosing a product with higher levels of L-ascorbic acid may be best. On the other hand, if your biggest concerns are fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes or lips, then using something with lower concentrations might be better suited for your needs.
Consider other active (and harmful) ingredients
To enhance the effectiveness, many brands infused their vitamin C serums with other ingredients. For example, some contain vitamin E or ferulic acid, which help protect against free radicals and also help boost absorption into the skin. Other serums contain peptides or botanicals that enhance skin cell turnover and exfoliate it.
Talking about ingredients, you should steer clear of serums that contain parabens and sulfates. These are common ingredients in cheap serums that don’t do much good and can cause irritation and clog pores, leading to future acne breakouts.
Look at the texture
The texture of a serum is also important, as it indicates how well your skin will absorb it. The thicker and more viscous the formula, the better it will work as a moisturizer. That said, your best bet is to look for a gel or water-based serum that’s rich enough to soak into your skin without leaving behind any residue.
Go with an opaque bottle
Most serums come in clear bottles so you can see how much product is left inside, but this isn’t necessarily true for serums like vitamin C. Vitamin C oxidizes over time and loses its potency, so if you see any browning or discoloration in the bottle skip past it and look for another option.
You also want to ensure that you’re getting a fresh product that hasn’t been exposed to sunlight or heat during storage. Ideally, it should have an opaque container as it will protect the product from light exposure and keep it from spoiling before its expiration date.
What’s the Deal With Fragrance? Does It Matter?
While it’s true that fragrance isn’t a bad thing in itself, some people are sensitive to certain scents, especially those who are prone to breakouts or eczema flare-ups. Generally speaking, your serum shouldn’t have any added fragrances and should be pure vitamin C. If it does have added fragrance, make sure it’s something gentle, like lavender or rose.
