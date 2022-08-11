Achieve Radiant, Glowing Skin With the Best Vitamin C Serum

Check the product concentration

Vitamin C is the latest buzzword in skincare, and it’s easy to see why. This powerful antioxidant can help prevent wrinkles and dark spots and make your skin look brighter. But how do you know which vitamin C serum to buy? We’ve put together this guide to help you find a vitamin C serum that works for your unique skin type and needs!

Vitamin C is available in different forms, including ascorbyl palmitate, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate (MAP) and sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP). Generally speaking, you should look for serums with at least 15% L-ascorbic acid as it is high enough to provide visible results but not so high that it could irritate your skin or cause other problems.

If you have hyperpigmentation or uneven texture on your face, choosing a product with higher levels of L-ascorbic acid may be best. On the other hand, if your biggest concerns are fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes or lips, then using something with lower concentrations might be better suited for your needs.

Consider other active (and harmful) ingredients

To enhance the effectiveness, many brands infused their vitamin C serums with other ingredients. For example, some contain vitamin E or ferulic acid, which help protect against free radicals and also help boost absorption into the skin. Other serums contain peptides or botanicals that enhance skin cell turnover and exfoliate it.

Talking about ingredients, you should steer clear of serums that contain parabens and sulfates. These are common ingredients in cheap serums that don’t do much good and can cause irritation and clog pores, leading to future acne breakouts.

Look at the texture

The texture of a serum is also important, as it indicates how well your skin will absorb it. The thicker and more viscous the formula, the better it will work as a moisturizer. That said, your best bet is to look for a gel or water-based serum that’s rich enough to soak into your skin without leaving behind any residue.

Go with an opaque bottle

Most serums come in clear bottles so you can see how much product is left inside, but this isn’t necessarily true for serums like vitamin C. Vitamin C oxidizes over time and loses its potency, so if you see any browning or discoloration in the bottle skip past it and look for another option.

You also want to ensure that you’re getting a fresh product that hasn’t been exposed to sunlight or heat during storage. Ideally, it should have an opaque container as it will protect the product from light exposure and keep it from spoiling before its expiration date.

What’s the Deal With Fragrance? Does It Matter?

While it’s true that fragrance isn’t a bad thing in itself, some people are sensitive to certain scents, especially those who are prone to breakouts or eczema flare-ups. Generally speaking, your serum shouldn’t have any added fragrances and should be pure vitamin C. If it does have added fragrance, make sure it’s something gentle, like lavender or rose.