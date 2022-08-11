Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Achieve Radiant, Glowing Skin With the Best Vitamin C Serum

highly rated vitamin c serum
You may not realize it, but your skin is constantly under attack. From the moment you get out of bed, your skin is taking on the brunt of environmental stressors like UV rays, arid weather and other pollutants—resulting in premature aging, redness, fine lines and those pesky, super annoying acne scars that can take ages to fade away.

*Deep sigh*

The good news is that with a proper vitamin C serum, you can fight back against all those aggressors and put your best face forward. It’s the ultimate miracle potion that can do everything from preventing wrinkles to brightening your skin tone. And by including this serum in your skincare routine, you’ll see your skin transform from the tired and the bold to the vibrant and the luminous.

To help you out, we’ve reviewed some top vitamin C serums of 2022!

The Leading Vitamin C Serums of 2022 in Detail

The Leading Vitamin C Serums of 2022 in Detail

Eva Naturals – Best Overall

vitamin c serum reviews
If you’re looking for a product that works wonders on your skin (without the annoying, irritating side effects), then Eva Naturals vitamin C serum is the product for you. Featuring an optimal blend of antioxidants and exfoliants, this all-in-one miracle serum boosts your skin’s natural ability to fight free radicals. Reducing dark spots and the appearance of pores, it’s infused with awesome anti-aging ingredients like retinol.

Also capable of reducing fine lines and wrinkles, Eva Naturals is free from parabens and sulfates, making it safe for all skin types so you can slather it on without worrying about inflammation or itching pimples.

Because of its easy application, impressive results and dreamy smell this serum stands out among the rest of the products on our list.

Pros
  • Reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation
  • Formula is cruelty-free
  • Safe for all skin types
Cons
  • The scent might be strong for some

TruSkin Naturals – Best for dull skin

vitamin c serum reviews
Those who want blemish-free, dewy skin should include TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum in their skincare regimen. Packed with Vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and MSM this serum boosts radiance, fades dark spots and treats lingering acne scars so that your skin glows from within. All of this goodness comes in an organic aloe vera and jojoba oil base that soothes inflamed skin and gives you a boost of hydration. Free from parabens, sulfates and silicone this serum works wonders on different types of skin and is especially beneficial for folks with combination skin.

Another totally cool plus? It comes with a dropper that provides just the right amount of serum to treat those pesky pimple marks.

Pros
  • Reduces the appearance of laugh lines
  • Infused with essential oils and exfoliants
  • Fragrance-free formula
Cons
  • Requires storage in a cool, dry place

Tree of Life – Best for sensitive skin

vitamin c serum reviews
Sometimes, you just need a little pick-me-up. Flawless. Younger. Perfect. vitamin C serum is just the right product for your pampering session. Enriched with vitamin C and E, this facial serum is most effective at smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, reducing hyperpigmentation and giving your skin a renewed experience. Within two weeks, your skin will look smooth and glowing—and you’ll feel like a million bucks every time you put it on.

Dermatologically tested, it’s also non-irritating and won’t dry out your skin or cause redness like most serums do. On top of that, it also has a lightweight texture.

Pros
  • No itching or tingling sensation
  • Rejuvenate dull complexion
  • Perfect for normal skin type
Cons
  • Requires a follow up moisturizer

Neutrogena – Best for hyperpigmentation

vitamin c serum reviews
Need a little help in the glow department? Neutrogena’s rapid tone repair vitamin C serum is here to put an end to all your skin woes. Formulated with 20% pure vitamin C, this lightweight serum helps treat hyperpigmentation and blemishes. It also works to plump your skin, leaving it looking luminous and super hydrated.

Unlike bulky cream tubs, this serum comes in a biodegradable single-dose capsule that is easy to administer and totally free of mess. Excluding parabens and harmful preservatives, this product is also non-comedogenic.

Pros
  • Easy to use
  • Perfect for achieving supple skin
Cons
  • Might feel heavy

RoC – Best complexion enhancer

vitamin c serum reviews
The RoC vitamin C serum is a complete spa in a bottle. Supercharged with a blend of vitamin C and energizing nonapeptide, it helps to instantly diminish dark spots, acne marks, fine lines and wrinkles for a more even-toned, dewy complexion.

Featuring a lightweight texture, this serum smoothly glides across the skin, making application easy and fast—so yes, you can totally apply it during your morning commute. With this serum, there’s no need to add extra steps or products into your routine. Just apply prior to your moisturizer and let your skin soak up all those amazing benefits!

Pros
  • Nourishes skin and reduces fine lines
  • Can be used as a moisturizer
Cons
  • Might require multiple drops

A Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is the latest buzzword in skincare, and it’s easy to see why. This powerful antioxidant can help prevent wrinkles and dark spots and make your skin look brighter. But how do you know which vitamin C serum to buy? We’ve put together this guide to help you find a vitamin C serum that works for your unique skin type and needs!

Check the product concentration

Vitamin C is available in different forms, including ascorbyl palmitate, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate (MAP) and sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP). Generally speaking, you should look for serums with at least 15% L-ascorbic acid as it is high enough to provide visible results but not so high that it could irritate your skin or cause other problems. 

If you have hyperpigmentation or uneven texture on your face, choosing a product with higher levels of L-ascorbic acid may be best. On the other hand, if your biggest concerns are fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes or lips, then using something with lower concentrations might be better suited for your needs. 

Consider other active (and harmful) ingredients

To enhance the effectiveness, many brands infused their vitamin C serums with other ingredients. For example, some contain vitamin E or ferulic acid, which help protect against free radicals and also help boost absorption into the skin. Other serums contain peptides or botanicals that enhance skin cell turnover and exfoliate it. 

Talking about ingredients, you should steer clear of serums that contain parabens and sulfates. These are common ingredients in cheap serums that don’t do much good and can cause irritation and clog pores, leading to future acne breakouts. 

Look at the texture

The texture of a serum is also important, as it indicates how well your skin will absorb it. The thicker and more viscous the formula, the better it will work as a moisturizer. That said, your best bet is to look for a gel or water-based serum that’s rich enough to soak into your skin without leaving behind any residue. 

Go with an opaque bottle

Most serums come in clear bottles so you can see how much product is left inside, but this isn’t necessarily true for serums like vitamin C. Vitamin C oxidizes over time and loses its potency, so if you see any browning or discoloration in the bottle skip past it and look for another option. 

You also want to ensure that you’re getting a fresh product that hasn’t been exposed to sunlight or heat during storage. Ideally, it should have an opaque container as it will protect the product from light exposure and keep it from spoiling before its expiration date. 

What’s the Deal With Fragrance? Does It Matter?

While it’s true that fragrance isn’t a bad thing in itself, some people are sensitive to certain scents, especially those who are prone to breakouts or eczema flare-ups. Generally speaking, your serum shouldn’t have any added fragrances and should be pure vitamin C. If it does have added fragrance, make sure it’s something gentle, like lavender or rose. 

People Also Asked

Q: Can I use vitamin C serum to reduce acne scars?

A: Vitamin C can help fade acne scars, but it can take time. To get rid of acne scars faster with vitamin C, combine it with other ingredients such as salicylic acid or retinol. These ingredients improve skin texture and lift pesky dead skin cells from the surface, providing softer, smoother skin without any blemishes or scars.

Q: Does vitamin C serum expire?

A: The shelf life of most vitamin C serums is about 18 months from the date of manufacture, but it can also depend on how well you store them. As vitamin C serums lose their potency when exposed to sunlight or air, you should keep them in a cool, dark place.

Q: What should I apply first? A vitamin C serum or moisturizer?

A: To get the most out of your vitamin C serum, apply it after cleansing and toning. Follow up with a moisturizer if needed to lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated throughout the day.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!