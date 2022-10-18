Get a Flawless Glow With the Best Face Exfoliators

These exfoliators are designed to slough off all the dead skin cells that have built up on the surface of your skin. They can even clean out your pores and get rid of blackheads, exposing your natural skin tone from underneath. It even makes your face feel smoother. Here’s a list of our favorite face exfoliators to safely try out in 2022.
Detailing the Most Effective Face Exfoliator in 2022
NeedCrystals Face Exfoliator – Best Overall
The brand claims that regular use can reduce the visibility of stretch marks, scarring, age spots, fine lines, and crow’s feet. We love that it has the ability to offer such breathtaking results while still being cruelty-free and climate-pledge friendly, which makes it the best option on this list overall.
- 100% cruelty-free
- Usable on both face and body
- Suitable for all skin types
- Microabrasion crystals can irritate highly sensitive skin
Aveeno Face Exfoliator – Most Brightening
- Non-comedogenic and won’t clog pores
- Free of all harmful agents and toxins
- Brightens skin with a subtle glow
- Healing active ingredients
- Can further dry out dry skin
Paula’s Choice Face Exfoliator – Best Leave-on Option
Unlike abrasive face scrubs that can easily inflict micro-tears onto your skin, this face exfoliator is gentle enough even for sensitive skin. You can leave it on for hours and it continues to deliver hydration, killing two birds with one stone.
- Has no fragrance or parabens
- Features science-backed formulas to unclog pores
- Also moisturizes the skin when left on
- Smells a bit funny
Era Organics Face Exfoliator – Most Gentle Option
There aren’t any parabens, alcohol, or any other potentially irritating ingredients in its formula, which means it’s actually made for sensitive skin and it’s not just a marketing gimmick. It still has lots of beneficial ingredients like manuka honey, aloe, walnut, vitamin C, and gentle microdermabrasion crystals.
- Goes very easy on sensitive skin
- Impressive ingredient list
- The formula consists of mostly organic substances
- May feel too weak for some
Differin Face Exfoliator – Best Formula
It’s dermatologist tested, paraben-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, so it has none of those popular red flags when it comes to face exfoliators.
- Highly effective for acne-prone skin
- Improves texture, tone, and clarity of skin
- Jojoba beads help wash out impurities
- Can be used daily
- Face may look slightly greasy after application
Face Exfoliators: A Buying Guide
Remember, even a high-quality product can be an absolute nightmare for you if it’s not compatible with your skin type. That’s why in the world of skincare, you need to know exactly what you’re shopping for, and we’re here to guide you through it all.
General Guidelines
Before we get into the specifics of the type and ingredients of your ideal face exfoliator, we’ll run you through some basics.
Face exfoliators can be classified into two major types: physical and chemical formulas. Both are designed to instantly get rid of that top layer of dead skin cells to reveal softer and brighter skin with a noticeable glow. With that said, exfoliation can be rough on your skin. So, it’s important to keep exfoliation sessions few and infrequent at the beginning. You should also track any noticeable symptoms that the skin may develop such as irritation, redness, and allergic reactions. If you do experience these, chances are you’re using an unsuitable product, or you’ve over-exfoliated.
Check the Ingredient List
If you’ve ever gone shopping with someone who knows a thing or two about skincare, you’ll notice how they instantly start reading the back of the packaging of any new product. That’s because they’re checking the ingredients, and they know exactly what’s good or bad for their skin type.
Common ingredients are AHAs like mandelic acid, lactic acid, glycolic acid, and tartaric acid. These can help improve your acne and sun damage situation, while also reducing fine lines and sun damage. They mostly work on the top layer of your skin.
BHAs, on the other hand, penetrate deeper and generally include salicylic acid or willow bark extract, which are anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agents that are great for acne-prone and oily skin types.
You’ll also find some physical exfoliants listed in some ingredient lists. As the name suggests, they’re granules with a rough texture that physically buff the outer skin layer away to expose softer, supple skin from underneath. Common examples include coffee, sugar, silica beads, apricot pits, and pumice crystals.
Skin Types and Ingredient Compatibility
Before investing in any new face exfoliator product, you need to keep your skin type in mind.
Sensitive skin
For sensitive skin, the roughness of physical exfoliators can end up doing more harm than good to your face. Their harshness can cause flare-ups, so be sure to steer clear of any product that has any physical exfoliants.
Oily or acne-prone skin
If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you should get a face exfoliator with salicylic acid. It’s one of the most popular ingredients in the skincare world and it’s known for its effectiveness against acne. It operates deep inside your pores and does an excellent job of dissolving blackheads. You should be able to notice improvements within a week or two of consistent use.
Sensitive and acne-prone skin
Some people have acne-prone skin that’s also highly sensitive, in which case you should look for mandelic acid listed on the back of your new face exfoliator.
Mature skin and sun damage
To treat specific issues like sun damage, melasma, or discoloration, experts recommend glycolic acid. Mature skin could also use the benefits of glycolic acid, as it boosts the production of collagen in your skin.
Dry skin
Lastly, we have one of the most common skin types out there. If you have dry skin, we’d recommend looking for lactic acid. It’s one of the most hydrating agents you can find in face exfoliators, making it the perfect match for flaky, dry skin.
Formulations
Now that we’ve covered the types and ingredient compatibility of face exfoliators, let’s look at the many different formulations you can find on the market.
Exfoliators come in all types of formations including liquids, gels, creams, powders, masks, and cleansers. Some people even exfoliate using tools instead of products, such as microdermabrasion devices, dermaplaning razors, or simply rubbing the skin with a regular microfiber towel.
Purpose
According to dermatologists, our skin follows a regular renewal cycle of just under a month, which gets longer and longer as we age. It’s one of the reasons why old-age leaves skin looking dull, dry, and wrinkly.
The shedded skin cells can build up on your skin which creates a barrier that blocks all the moisture, oxygen, and fresh air from coming into contact with your dermis. With regular exfoliation, you can get rid of this layer of buildup in a timely manner to make sure oxygen, moisture, and all your beneficial skin care products actually get to penetrate your skin for optimal results.
