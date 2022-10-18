Get a Flawless Glow With the Best Face Exfoliators

No matter what skin type you have, a healthy exfoliation routine can always help get rid of dullness,

unclog pores, and prevent acne

. Whether you have dry, flaky, or super sensitive skin, you can always find a routine and some products that work well for you. In this buyer’s guide, we’ll help you skip some of that painful trial-and-error phase by giving you all the information you need to make an informed purchase decision.

Remember, even a high-quality product can be an absolute nightmare for you if it’s not compatible with your skin type. That’s why in the world of skincare, you need to know exactly what you’re shopping for, and we’re here to guide you through it all.

General Guidelines

Before we get into the specifics of the type and ingredients of your ideal face exfoliator, we’ll run you through some basics.

Face exfoliators can be classified into two major types: physical and chemical formulas. Both are designed to instantly get rid of that top layer of dead skin cells to reveal softer and brighter skin with a noticeable glow. With that said, exfoliation can be rough on your skin. So, it’s important to keep exfoliation sessions few and infrequent at the beginning. You should also track any noticeable symptoms that the skin may develop such as irritation, redness, and allergic reactions. If you do experience these, chances are you’re using an unsuitable product, or you’ve over-exfoliated.

Check the Ingredient List

If you’ve ever gone shopping with someone who knows a thing or two about skincare, you’ll notice how they instantly start reading the back of the packaging of any new product. That’s because they’re checking the ingredients, and they know exactly what’s good or bad for their skin type.

Common ingredients are AHAs like mandelic acid, lactic acid, glycolic acid, and tartaric acid. These can help improve your acne and sun damage situation, while also reducing fine lines and sun damage. They mostly work on the top layer of your skin.

BHAs, on the other hand, penetrate deeper and generally include salicylic acid or willow bark extract, which are anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agents that are great for acne-prone and oily skin types.

You’ll also find some physical exfoliants listed in some ingredient lists. As the name suggests, they’re granules with a rough texture that physically buff the outer skin layer away to expose softer, supple skin from underneath. Common examples include coffee, sugar, silica beads, apricot pits, and pumice crystals.

Skin Types and Ingredient Compatibility

Before investing in any new face exfoliator product, you need to keep your skin type in mind.

Sensitive skin

For sensitive skin, the roughness of physical exfoliators can end up doing more harm than good to your face. Their harshness can cause flare-ups, so be sure to steer clear of any product that has any physical exfoliants.

Oily or acne-prone skin

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you should get a face exfoliator with salicylic acid. It’s one of the most popular ingredients in the skincare world and it’s known for its effectiveness against acne. It operates deep inside your pores and does an excellent job of dissolving blackheads. You should be able to notice improvements within a week or two of consistent use.

Sensitive and acne-prone skin

Some people have acne-prone skin that’s also highly sensitive, in which case you should look for mandelic acid listed on the back of your new face exfoliator.

Mature skin and sun damage

To treat specific issues like sun damage, melasma, or discoloration, experts recommend glycolic acid. Mature skin could also use the benefits of glycolic acid, as it boosts the production of collagen in your skin.

Dry skin

Lastly, we have one of the most common skin types out there. If you have dry skin, we’d recommend looking for lactic acid. It’s one of the most hydrating agents you can find in face exfoliators, making it the perfect match for flaky, dry skin.

Formulations

Now that we’ve covered the types and ingredient compatibility of face exfoliators, let’s look at the many different formulations you can find on the market.

Exfoliators come in all types of formations including liquids, gels, creams, powders, masks, and cleansers. Some people even exfoliate using tools instead of products, such as microdermabrasion devices, dermaplaning razors, or simply rubbing the skin with a regular microfiber towel.

Purpose

According to dermatologists, our skin follows a regular renewal cycle of just under a month, which gets longer and longer as we age. It’s one of the reasons why old-age leaves skin looking dull, dry, and wrinkly.

The shedded skin cells can build up on your skin which creates a barrier that blocks all the moisture, oxygen, and fresh air from coming into contact with your dermis. With regular exfoliation, you can get rid of this layer of buildup in a timely manner to make sure oxygen, moisture, and all your beneficial skin care products actually get to penetrate your skin for optimal results.