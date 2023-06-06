Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

The Best Keratin Shampoos To Revitalize Your Hair

highest-rated keratin shampoo
Keratin is a type of protein found naturally in our hair. It’s responsible for many of the attributes that make our hair look beautiful, such as its strength, shine, and luster. Unfortunately, our hair gets damaged over time, leading to dryness, breakage, and split ends. To help combat this, it is important to use a quality keratin shampoo.

In this post, we’ll be reviewing some of the top-rated keratin shampoos of 2023. We’ll discuss our top picks for every budget and hair type. Plus, we’ll share some tips on how to use them for maximum effectiveness. Whether you want to improve the health of your hair or just want it to look extra shiny and healthy, these shampoos will help you achieve your goals.

Comparing the Leading Keratin Shampoos of 2023

Comparing the Leading Keratin Shampoos of 2023

VITAMINS hair cosmetics Keratin Shampoo – Best Overall

vitamins keratin shampoo
The VITAMINS hair cosmetics Keratin Shampoo Hair Treatment is a great way to give your hair a professional deep cleansing and clarifying effect. It contains strengthening Biotin and Castor Oil to heal the hair from breakage. It also creates head-turning radiant shiny and glossy hair with its glaze and gloss boost for shimmer and shine. Plus, the keratin-infused treatment helps detangle hair making it easier to comb through when wet. It also works on all kinds of hair textures, from thick to thin or fine. 

For those with dry and damaged hair, this treatment can help heal it with its ultra-moisture infusion therapy. And it’s sulfate-free, non-irritating, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and free of harsh chemicals so you can trust that you are using something safe on your scalp and hair. Whether your locks are straight, curly, or wavy, you’ll surely love this shampoo —- especially since it’s our top pick overall. 

Pros
  • Promotes healthy hair growth 
  • Hydrating formula
  • Free of harmful ingredients 
  • Repairs damage
Cons
  • May be too heavy for thinner hair

Keranique Keratin Shampoo – Best Frizz Control

keranique keratin shampoo
The Keranique Scalp Stimulating Keratin Shampoo is a great choice for those who are looking for a formula that strengthens their hair. The shampoo only contains ingredients that can actually help create healthy-looking hair. These ingredients help to improve your hair’s volume, shine, and overall appearance. It can also help control frizz without the use of sulfates or parabens, making it safe for your hair and scalp health. 

This hydrating shampoo for dry hair also promotes more healthy and manageable hair. The shampoo comes enriched with hydrolyzed keratin which forms a protective shield along your cuticle to keep it safe from external damage while preserving the youthful look of your hair. To add to that, this shampoo can perform a deep clean on your hair and scalp to reduce pollutants that may cause hair problems. It provides an ideal blend of moisture, softness, body, and volume while stimulating the hair follicles for optimal nourishment, making this a top choice on our list. 

Pros
  • Nourishes and protects hair
  • Free from sulfates and parabens
  • Deep cleans the scalp
  • Improves the appearance of dry hair
Cons
  • Can be hard to squeeze out of bottle

Nexxus Keratin Shampoo – Most Revitalizing

nexxus keratin shampoo
The Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo brings the salon experience to the comfort of your own home. It contains keratin protein and black rice, providing a powerful infusion to help heal signs of hair damage. This silicone-free shampoo aims to reach into the hair fibers to repair from within. Containing an exclusive blend of ingredients, it also helps revitalize and replenish dry and damaged hair. 

Nexxus’ scientists recognize that up to 90% of hair structure contains protein. By utilizing this vital knowledge, you’ll receive a professional salon-quality treatment specifically for fragile and damaged tresses. Thanks to its gentle, yet strengthening design, this shampoo helps maintain the structure of each strand of hair, bringing a silky and luminous shine to just about anyone’s hair. 

Pros
  • Silicone-free formula 
  • Good for all hair types
  • Safe for color and chemically treated hair
  • Smoothes hair
Cons
  • Some may dislike fragrance

It’s a 10 Haircare Keratin Shampoo – Most Conditioning

its a 10 keratin shampoo
It’s A 10 Haircare Keratin Shampoo is a fantastic product for those looking to add a bit of extra nourishment and protection to their hair. The shampoo has an infusion of keratin to help to nourish and strengthen hair when it’s most vulnerable. 

Not only does this shampoo prevent breakage, but it also adds some protection from thermal styling and everyday damage. The shampoo’s gentle ingredients can even seal and preserve your hair color. Plus, it’s sulfate-free and contains natural ingredients, allowing it to clean your scalp and hair without leaving it feeling dry, brittle, or irritated. This strengthening keratin shampoo is on our list thanks to its intense conditioning that helps nourish hair when it’s in need of some tender love and care. 

Pros
  • Strengthens and nourishes the hair
  • Safe for color-treated hair
  • Restores scalp health
  • Perfect for everyday use
Cons
  • Bottle pump can be difficult to use

CHI Keratin Shampoo – Best Ingredients

chi keratin shampoo
The CHI Keratin Shampoo is an excellent choice for those looking to take better care of their hair. This shampoo gently cleanses and reconstructs damaged hair by replenishing natural keratin levels. It also helps to seal the cuticles, protecting them against future damage. The shampoo is suitable for all hair types and perfect for people who have color-treated, bleached, or chemically processed hair. 

What makes this product stand out from the rest is its special blend of ingredients. The keratin, argan oil, and hydrolyzed silk in this shampoo formula help improve the quality of your hair and adds strength, shine, and manageability. It also helps to protect from damage caused by heat styling or chemical treatments. Weak, damaged hair is truly no match for CHI’s Keratin Reconstructing Shampoo! 

Pros
  • Promotes hair growth
  • Perfect for all hair types
  • Gentle, yet powerful formula 
  • Helps replenish natural keratin levels 
Cons
  • May not work for super dry hair

Keratin Shampoo: A Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to keeping your hair healthy and shiny, using a keratin shampoo is the way to go. Keratin shampoos nourish and protect your hair from damage, leaving it feeling and looking its best. To help you in your search for the perfect keratin shampoo, check out this comprehensive buyer’s guide that covers all the essential features you should look for as you shop. 

Things To Consider Before Buying a Keratin Shampoo

Sulfate-free

Sulfates are a common ingredient in many shampoos but they can be harsh on hair, stripping away natural oils which leave it dry and brittle. So when opting for a keratin shampoo, it’s important to make sure that it doesn’t contain sulfates to help ensure your hair remains hydrated and smooth.

Natural ingredients

It’s always a good idea to choose products with natural ingredients, particularly when it comes to hair care. Natural ingredients like plant oils and extracts can help nourish the scalp and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which are essential for promoting healthy hair growth and keeping your locks looking shiny. 

Free from harsh chemicals

Many shampoos use synthetic chemicals like parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, or fragrances that can irritate the scalp and cause damage to the pores of hair follicles. To avoid any potential damage, opt for a shampoo that does not contain these ingredients. 

Formaldehyde-free

Formaldehyde is commonly used as a preservative in some shampoos. Unfortunately it’s also known to be an irritant and potential carcinogen, so it’s ideal to avoid it altogether if possible. Make sure to double-check the list of ingredients on the product you’re considering buying before making your decision. 

Hair type

Not all shampoos are suitable for all types of hair, so if you have curly, dry, thin, or color-treated hair, make sure to check that the one you’re buying has a formula for those needs. This will ensure that your shampoo won’t strip away essential moisture from your locks or damage them in any way. 

Moisturizing properties

To ensure that your hair remains healthy looking even after washing with a keratin shampoo, make sure to select one with deeply moisturizing properties such as glycerin or panthenol as this helps keep your locks looking hydrated, healthy, and smooth. 

Price

Price is always a factor when shopping around for products so consider your budget when choosing a keratin shampoo. Some higher-end brands are more expensive but may provide better results when it comes to repairing damaged hair or providing shine, while cheaper options may not be as effective or long-lasting as their pricier counterparts. Just keep in mind that price isn’t always the best indicator of the quality. 

People Also Asked

Q: Do keratin shampoos contain any other helpful ingredients for my hair?

A:  The keratin shampoos typically contain natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, argan oil, avocado oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and amino acids. These ingredients help nourish and strengthen the hair, while preventing damage from styling and environmental factors.

Q: Is keratin shampoo suitable for all hair types?

A: Yes, keratin shampoos are generally suitable for all hair types, as they can gently cleanse and nourish your hair without stripping away natural oils or causing irritation. But as with any shampoo, be careful not to overuse it. A few times a week is usually suitable for most people, but if you’re unsure, speak with your dermatologists. 

Q: How often should I use the keratin shampoo to keep my hair healthy and shining?

A: You can use keratin shampoo once or twice a week to maintain healthy hair. If your hair is particularly dry or damaged, you may need to use it more often. Just keep in mind that over-washing your hair can strip it of its natural oils, so be sure not to overuse the product. 

Q: Does keratin shampoo have any side effects?

A:  Generally, no. Many keratin shampoos contain natural ingredients that can nourish and strengthen your hair without causing any adverse effects. But, if you have sensitive skin, it’s important to consult with a medical professional before using the product. And be sure to check for allergens on the ingredients list, just in case you deal with those as well. 

Q: Can we use keratin shampoo for color-treated hair?

A:  Yes, many keratin shampoos are specifically formulated for color-treated or chemically processed hair. These products help to protect against fading and damage from harsh chemicals while providing essential nutrients that promote strong and healthy locks. 

Q: Does keratin shampoo contain sulfates or silicones?

A: Most of the keratin shampoos do not contain sulfates or silicones, which can be drying or damaging for certain hair types. The sulfate-free cleansing agents many brands use are typically gentle on the hair and scalp. 

Q: Are there any other products I can use with keratin shampoo to enhance its effects?

A: Yes, there are several other products you can use in conjunction with your keratin shampoo for optimal benefits. You may want to try the matching conditioner and dry a deep conditioning treatment once a week. Leave-in conditioners, oils, and heat protectants are also essential if you want to keep your hair in tiptop shape. 

Q: How quickly will I see results from using the keratin shampoo?

A:  It may take several weeks or even months before you notice any visible results when using a high-quality keratin shampoo on your hair. This is because these products take time to thoroughly saturate each strand with essential nutrients that stimulate growth and shine. 

Q: Are keratin shampoos expensive?

A:  It depends on which brand you choose and how much product you buy at once. Most quality brands offer smaller bottles at an affordable price point so that everyone can enjoy and experiment with their benefits without breaking the bank.  

Q: Do keratin shampoos have pleasant fragrances?

A: Most of them do! Many of these shampoos contain natural extracts that give off a pleasant aroma when used on your tresses. Additionally, many brands also offer fragranced versions with more potent scents for those who prefer a more “perfumed” experience when washing their locks!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!