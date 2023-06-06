The Best Keratin Shampoos To Revitalize Your Hair

When it comes to keeping your hair healthy and shiny, using a keratin shampoo is the way to go. Keratin shampoos nourish and protect your hair from damage, leaving it feeling and looking its best. To help you in your search for the perfect keratin shampoo, check out this comprehensive buyer’s guide that covers all the essential features you should look for as you shop.

Things To Consider Before Buying a Keratin Shampoo

Sulfate-free

Sulfates are a common ingredient in many shampoos but they can be harsh on hair, stripping away natural oils which leave it dry and brittle. So when opting for a keratin shampoo, it’s important to make sure that it doesn’t contain sulfates to help ensure your hair remains hydrated and smooth.

Natural ingredients

It’s always a good idea to choose products with natural ingredients, particularly when it comes to hair care. Natural ingredients like plant oils and extracts can help nourish the scalp and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which are essential for promoting healthy hair growth and keeping your locks looking shiny.

Free from harsh chemicals

Many shampoos use synthetic chemicals like parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, or fragrances that can irritate the scalp and cause damage to the pores of hair follicles. To avoid any potential damage, opt for a shampoo that does not contain these ingredients.

Formaldehyde-free

Formaldehyde is commonly used as a preservative in some shampoos. Unfortunately it’s also known to be an irritant and potential carcinogen, so it’s ideal to avoid it altogether if possible. Make sure to double-check the list of ingredients on the product you’re considering buying before making your decision.

Hair type

Not all shampoos are suitable for all types of hair, so if you have curly, dry, thin, or color-treated hair, make sure to check that the one you’re buying has a formula for those needs. This will ensure that your shampoo won’t strip away essential moisture from your locks or damage them in any way.

Moisturizing properties

To ensure that your hair remains healthy looking even after washing with a keratin shampoo, make sure to select one with deeply moisturizing properties such as glycerin or panthenol as this helps keep your locks looking hydrated, healthy, and smooth.

Price

Price is always a factor when shopping around for products so consider your budget when choosing a keratin shampoo. Some higher-end brands are more expensive but may provide better results when it comes to repairing damaged hair or providing shine, while cheaper options may not be as effective or long-lasting as their pricier counterparts. Just keep in mind that price isn’t always the best indicator of the quality.