The Best Keratin Shampoos To Revitalize Your Hair

In this post, we’ll be reviewing some of the top-rated keratin shampoos of 2023. We’ll discuss our top picks for every budget and hair type. Plus, we’ll share some tips on how to use them for maximum effectiveness. Whether you want to improve the health of your hair or just want it to look extra shiny and healthy, these shampoos will help you achieve your goals.
Comparing the Leading Keratin Shampoos of 2023
VITAMINS hair cosmetics Keratin Shampoo – Best Overall
For those with dry and damaged hair, this treatment can help heal it with its ultra-moisture infusion therapy. And it’s sulfate-free, non-irritating, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and free of harsh chemicals so you can trust that you are using something safe on your scalp and hair. Whether your locks are straight, curly, or wavy, you’ll surely love this shampoo —- especially since it’s our top pick overall.
- Promotes healthy hair growth
- Hydrating formula
- Free of harmful ingredients
- Repairs damage
- May be too heavy for thinner hair
Keranique Keratin Shampoo – Best Frizz Control
This hydrating shampoo for dry hair also promotes more healthy and manageable hair. The shampoo comes enriched with hydrolyzed keratin which forms a protective shield along your cuticle to keep it safe from external damage while preserving the youthful look of your hair. To add to that, this shampoo can perform a deep clean on your hair and scalp to reduce pollutants that may cause hair problems. It provides an ideal blend of moisture, softness, body, and volume while stimulating the hair follicles for optimal nourishment, making this a top choice on our list.
- Nourishes and protects hair
- Free from sulfates and parabens
- Deep cleans the scalp
- Improves the appearance of dry hair
- Can be hard to squeeze out of bottle
Nexxus Keratin Shampoo – Most Revitalizing
Nexxus’ scientists recognize that up to 90% of hair structure contains protein. By utilizing this vital knowledge, you’ll receive a professional salon-quality treatment specifically for fragile and damaged tresses. Thanks to its gentle, yet strengthening design, this shampoo helps maintain the structure of each strand of hair, bringing a silky and luminous shine to just about anyone’s hair.
- Silicone-free formula
- Good for all hair types
- Safe for color and chemically treated hair
- Smoothes hair
- Some may dislike fragrance
It’s a 10 Haircare Keratin Shampoo – Most Conditioning
Not only does this shampoo prevent breakage, but it also adds some protection from thermal styling and everyday damage. The shampoo’s gentle ingredients can even seal and preserve your hair color. Plus, it’s sulfate-free and contains natural ingredients, allowing it to clean your scalp and hair without leaving it feeling dry, brittle, or irritated. This strengthening keratin shampoo is on our list thanks to its intense conditioning that helps nourish hair when it’s in need of some tender love and care.
- Strengthens and nourishes the hair
- Safe for color-treated hair
- Restores scalp health
- Perfect for everyday use
- Bottle pump can be difficult to use
CHI Keratin Shampoo – Best Ingredients
What makes this product stand out from the rest is its special blend of ingredients. The keratin, argan oil, and hydrolyzed silk in this shampoo formula help improve the quality of your hair and adds strength, shine, and manageability. It also helps to protect from damage caused by heat styling or chemical treatments. Weak, damaged hair is truly no match for CHI’s Keratin Reconstructing Shampoo!
- Promotes hair growth
- Perfect for all hair types
- Gentle, yet powerful formula
- Helps replenish natural keratin levels
- May not work for super dry hair
Keratin Shampoo: A Buyer’s Guide
Things To Consider Before Buying a Keratin Shampoo
Sulfate-free
Sulfates are a common ingredient in many shampoos but they can be harsh on hair, stripping away natural oils which leave it dry and brittle. So when opting for a keratin shampoo, it’s important to make sure that it doesn’t contain sulfates to help ensure your hair remains hydrated and smooth.
Natural ingredients
It’s always a good idea to choose products with natural ingredients, particularly when it comes to hair care. Natural ingredients like plant oils and extracts can help nourish the scalp and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which are essential for promoting healthy hair growth and keeping your locks looking shiny.
Free from harsh chemicals
Many shampoos use synthetic chemicals like parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, or fragrances that can irritate the scalp and cause damage to the pores of hair follicles. To avoid any potential damage, opt for a shampoo that does not contain these ingredients.
Formaldehyde-free
Formaldehyde is commonly used as a preservative in some shampoos. Unfortunately it’s also known to be an irritant and potential carcinogen, so it’s ideal to avoid it altogether if possible. Make sure to double-check the list of ingredients on the product you’re considering buying before making your decision.
Hair type
Not all shampoos are suitable for all types of hair, so if you have curly, dry, thin, or color-treated hair, make sure to check that the one you’re buying has a formula for those needs. This will ensure that your shampoo won’t strip away essential moisture from your locks or damage them in any way.
Moisturizing properties
To ensure that your hair remains healthy looking even after washing with a keratin shampoo, make sure to select one with deeply moisturizing properties such as glycerin or panthenol as this helps keep your locks looking hydrated, healthy, and smooth.
Price
Price is always a factor when shopping around for products so consider your budget when choosing a keratin shampoo. Some higher-end brands are more expensive but may provide better results when it comes to repairing damaged hair or providing shine, while cheaper options may not be as effective or long-lasting as their pricier counterparts. Just keep in mind that price isn’t always the best indicator of the quality.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!