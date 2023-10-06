Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to achieving healthy and radiant hair, skin, and nails, it’s not just about what you put on the outside—what you put inside your body matters too. That’s where supplements come in. There are many supplements on the market that are specifically designed to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails by providing your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive.

From collagen to biotin to omega-3 fatty acids, these supplements can help improve the appearance and health of your hair, skin, and nails. So, let’s take a look at the 10 best supplements for hair, skin, and nails that are backed by science and have clinically proven results. Whether you’re looking to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, strengthen brittle nails, or promote hair growth, these supplements can help you achieve your beauty goals from the inside out with little to no effort at all.

Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies in Mango are the perfect way to get your daily dose of vitamins and nutrients for healthy hair and skin. With just one gummy a day, these tasty mango-flavored gummies are a convenient and delicious addition to any personal care routine.

Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies contain a unique blend of vitamins and minerals that are essential for healthy hair and skin. These include biotin, retinol, saw palmetto, zinc, folic acid, and a slew of A and B vitamins. Biotin is essential for healthy hair growth, while saw palmetto has been shown to lower DHT (which is linked to hair loss). Zinc is important for promoting healthy hair growth and preventing hair loss, and folic acid is essential for healthy cell growth and can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Like all of Blu Atlas products, its Hair & Skin Gummies are made in New York in partnership with dermatologists and other professionals in the beauty and healthcare field that make sure each and every ingredient is vetted and backed by science. This ensures that its products are safe and effective for all skin types. Plus, these gummies are made with high-quality ingredients that are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals.

However, outside of being just plain good for you, one of our favorite parts of the Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies is the delicious mango flavor. It makes taking your daily vitamins a treat, rather than a chore. Unlike other supplements that can be difficult to swallow or have a bad aftertaste, these gummies are a tasty—and dead simple—way to improve your overall health and beauty. No complicated and long skincare routine necessary (although we recommend one!).

No list of supplements would be complete without a product from Nature Made. Chances are when you are in the market for vitamins and supplements, your options at your local grocer, supermarket, or drugstore begin and end with Nature Made. And as one of the top pharmacist-recommended brands, it’s no wonder so many trust them when it comes to ensuring they get the proper nutrients and minerals necessary in their day to day.

Nature Made has achieved this level of wide distribution and national success due to over three decades in the business. Additionally, they are one of the leaders when it comes to verifying their supplements with the United States Pharmacopeia (a nonprofit dating back over 200 years) Dietary Supplements Verification Program, which ensures that the supplements you are taking are up to snuff. Suffice to say, what you get from Nature Made is far from snake oil.

So, we hope it comes as no surprise when we say one of the best supplements for hair, skin, and nails is Nature Made’s Hair Skin and Nails. These soft gels are formulated with 2500 mcg of biotin, which is exactly what you need the most of if you believe your hair, skin, and nails could do with revitalization. When your body is low in biotin, your hair and nails suffer the most since it is the biotin that powers the production of proteins directly related to hair and nail growth.

Biotin isn’t all that’s included in this powerhouse of a supplement. Nature Made also infused these soft gels with vitamin C, copper, zinc, and vitamin A. When paired with biotin, these essential minerals and vitamins work together to promote stronger—and healthier—hair, skin, and nails.

When you’re in the market for supplements for your hair and nails, you’re going to find yourself in a sea of biotin supplements. While it is true that biotin does indeed help promote stronger hair and nails, it wasn’t until New Chapter Hair, Skin, & Nails that a new chapter was unfolded in the biotin supplement game. This supplement is specially formulated with a blend of fermented biotin—the only one of its kind—and beauty herbs to help promote healthy, radiant skin and strong, shiny hair and nails.

The show-stopping ingredient in New Chapter Hair, Skin & Nails is, of course, fermented biotin. Unlike other biotin found in other supplements, this form of biotin has been fermented with probiotics. This makes it much easier for your body to absorb, which means you’ll see results much faster. Think of fermented biotin as the superhero version of its already ultra-powerful self.

In addition to fermented biotin, New Chapter Hair, Skin & Nails also contains a blend of beauty herbs, including astaxanthin, chamomile, and schizandra. These herbs work together to provide antioxidant support and help protect your skin from environmental stressors that can cause damage and premature aging. They also help to improve skin hydration, which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Another great thing about New Chapter Hair, Skin & Nails is that it is made with whole-food ingredients that are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. This means that you can feel good about what you’re putting into your body and know that you’re not exposing yourself to any harmful chemicals or additives.

To get the most out of New Chapter Hair, Skin & Nails, it is recommended to take two capsules daily with food. You should start to see results within a few weeks of starting to take the supplement. Your hair, skin, and nails will thank you.

Gen Z already knows everything about OLLY, but for the rest of us looking to improve the health and appearance of our hair, skin, and nails, OLLY Ultra Strength Beauty Softgels may just be one of the best new supplements out there. These soft gels are specially formulated with a multi-benefit blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to promote healthy, radiant skin, strong nails, and luscious locks.

One of the key ingredients in OLLY Ultra Strength Beauty Softgels is (surprise) biotin, which is essential for the growth and maintenance of healthy hair, skin, and nails. Biotin also helps to improve the overall health of your skin, promoting a more youthful appearance and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to biotin, OLLY Ultra Strength Beauty Softgels also contain vitamins C and E, which provide antioxidant support and help protect your skin from environmental stressors that can cause damage and premature aging.

Another great thing about OLLY Ultra Strength Beauty Softgels is that they contain a unique blend of natural ingredients, including collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and olive leaf extract. These ingredients work together to help improve skin hydration, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and strengthen hair and nails.

One of those key ingredients we’d like to highlight more is the olive leaf extract. Olive leaf extract is chock full of essential vitamins and minerals known for their antioxidants that help provide long-lasting support to radiant skin. We’d love to see more of this amazing ingredient in other products across the health, skincare, and personal care industries at large.

We think OLLY Ultra Strength Beauty Softgels are a great dietary supplement to add to your beauty routine. OLLY’s multi-benefit blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants helps to promote healthy hair, youthful skin, and strong nails, while also providing antioxidant support and protection against environmental stressors. However, we think what will win you over is the fact that these come with a slight strawberry taste. That’s right, no nasty supplement mouthfeel here.

For many men, hair loss is a frustrating and difficult issue to deal with. Thankfully one of the advancements in this century has been the proliferation of hair loss solutions now available, such as the Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Nutraceutical. What makes this supplement stand out is Nutrafol’s proprietary Synergen Complex, which is a blend of ingredients that work together to promote healthy hair growth and combat hair loss.

The Synergen Complex in Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Nutraceutical is a blend of clinically proven ingredients, including saw palmetto, ashwagandha, and curcumin. These ingredients work together to address the root causes of hair loss, including hormonal imbalances, stress, and inflammation.

Saw palmetto is a natural DHT blocker, which means that it helps to reduce the production of DHT, a hormone that can contribute to hair loss. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being. Curcumin is a potent anti-inflammatory ingredient that helps to reduce inflammation in the scalp, which can contribute to hair loss.

In addition to these key ingredients, Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Nutraceutical also contains biotin, which is essential for healthy hair growth, as well as marine collagen and hyaluronic acid, which help to improve hair thickness and hydration.

One of the best things about Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Nutraceutical is that it is clinically proven to be effective. In a clinical study, around 80% of participants saw an improvement in hair growth after six months of taking Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Nutraceutical. Participants also reported improvements in hair thickness, strength, and overall hair health.

To get the most out of Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Nutraceutical, it is recommended to take four capsules daily with a meal. It is also important to be patient and consistent with taking the supplement, as it can take several months to see results.

If you’re on the hunt for a tasty and convenient way to boost your overall health and beauty, look no further than Goli Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. These gummies contain all the health benefits of apple cider vinegar—without the bitter taste—as well as the added bonus of vitamins B9 and B12 that work to support cellular energy production, immune function, heart health, healthy nutrient metabolism, and a healthy nervous system.

Apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries for its health and beauty benefits, and it’s easy to see why. It contains acetic acid, which has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion. It’s also a natural antibacterial agent, which can help fight acne and other skin infections. Additionally, apple cider vinegar contains alpha-hydroxy acids, which help to exfoliate the skin and promote a more even complexion.

But apple cider vinegar’s benefits don’t stop there. It can also contribute to healthier hair and nails. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps to balance the pH levels of your scalp, which can help to reduce dandruff and promote hair growth. It also helps to strengthen the hair and reduce split ends. For nails, apple cider vinegar can help to prevent fungal infections and promote stronger, healthier nails.

Goli Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies make it easy to enjoy the benefits of apple cider vinegar without the horrendous taste. Plus, they’re vegan, gluten-free, and made with clean ingredients. Each gummy contains 500mg of apple cider vinegar, as well as 50% of your daily recommended intake of vitamins B9 and B12.

Vitamins B9 and B12 are also essential for maintaining optimal health and overall well-being. They play a crucial role in cellular energy production, which can help to combat fatigue and improve overall energy levels. And for beauty benefits, B vitamins have been shown to help to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Nature’s Bounty is a household brand that has been providing high-quality vitamins and supplements that support overall health and wellness for over half a century. One of their most popular products, and our favorite, is their Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies, which are specially formulated to promote—you guessed it—healthy hair, skin, and nails.

These gummies are packed with essential nutrients such as everyone’s favorite: biotin. Biotin is one of the essential B vitamins that play an important role in the body’s natural processes that help keep hair, skin, and nails healthy. Collagen is another key ingredient that is essential for maintaining the elasticity and firmness of the skin. Collagen also helps to promote skin’s firmness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

What sets Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies apart is that they’re delicious and easy to take. They come in a variety of fruity flavors and are made with natural fruit flavors, which make them a fun (and tasty) way to get your daily dose of vitamins. They’re not just good tasting, but also easy to digest, which makes it easier for your body to absorb the infused nutrients quickly.

The recommended daily dosage for the gummies is two per day, which provides your body with a powerful blend of biotin and collagen from the inside out. Over time, you’ll see a noticeable improvement in the health of your hair, skin, and nails.

And no, you don’t need to be a kid to take gummy vitamins. We know these don’t come in shapes representing the Flintstones or Scooby Doo, but we assure you that they’re much more fun to take than a gel capsule.

If you’re looking for an affordable and effective way to improve the health of your hair, skin, and nails, Mary Ruth’s Biotin Hair Skin Nails Gummies in Goji Berry might just be your next bulk buy. These gummies are specially formulated with a blend of vitamins and minerals that help to support healthy hair, skin, and nails, and they come in an irresistible goji berry flavor that makes them a pleasure to take. Also, they’re budget-friendly (even for all you penny-pinchers out there).

One of the key ingredients in Mary Ruth’s Biotin Hair Skin Nails Gummies is biotin. We hope by now you know what biotin is, but here’s a quick refresher: biotin helps to strengthen hair and nails and can also improve the overall health of your skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There, now you know all over again why it is in every hair, skin, and nails supplement.

The gummies also contain other important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc, which provide antioxidant support and help protect your skin from damage. See, it’s not just biotin that deserves all the credit.

However, the best thing about Mary Ruth’s Biotin Hair Skin Nails Gummies is how affordable they are. The brand is committed to making high-quality supplements accessible to everyone, and their products are priced competitively with other brands on the market. In addition, they offer their products in bulk sizes that can last for months, so you can stock up and save even more.

Another great thing about Mary Ruth’s Biotin Hair Skin Nails Gummies is that they are easy to take and taste great. The goji berry flavor is sweet and fruity, making the gummies feel like a small candy snack rather than a daily supplement, all while leaving you healthier than you were before.

If you tried the other vitamin and supplement brands that just happen to start with the word “nature” and didn’t quite vibe with either the flavor or results, then Nature’s Way might be the nature-named brand for you. As one of the most trusted and well-known brands in the supplement industry, you can have confidence that you’ll find what you’re looking for when it comes to the best supplements for hair, skin, and nails.

Our favorite offering from Nature’s Way is their Alive! Beauty Support Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies. We’ll let you fill in the blank at this point (hint: it is your favorite B vitamin). This B vitamin is essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails, as well as a proven method of strengthening tissues and preventing damage, while also promoting healthy growth and repair. It also helps to improve the overall health of your skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and promoting a more youthful appearance (yes, it’s biotin).

In addition to biotin, these tasty gummies also contain a blend of other vitamins and minerals that are important for beauty and overall health, including vitamins A, C, and E, zinc, and selenium. These nutrients work together to support the health and vitality of your hair, skin, and nails, while also providing antioxidant support and immune system support.

One of the great things about Nature’s Way Alive! Beauty Support Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies is that they are made with natural fruit flavors and sweeteners, so they taste great and are easy to take. They are also gluten-free and free from artificial colors and flavors, so you don’t have to worry if you have any food sensitivities.

To get the most out of Nature’s Way Alive! Beauty Support Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies, you can rightly assume that you’ll need to take at least two daily with food. And, as with all supplements, you’ll need to give them time to take effect in your body. A future of lustrous hair, strong nails, and healthy skin await you.

For a first on this list, these Hair, Skin & Nails soft gels from Horbaach buck the status quo by headlining three ingredients that aren’t biotin. This supplement is specially formulated with a blend of ingredients designed to nourish your body from the inside out, including argan oil, coconut oil, and hydrolyzed collagen.

Argan oil is a powerful ingredient that has been used for centuries in traditional Moroccan medicine. It is rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E, all of which are important for healthy hair, skin, and nails. Argan oil helps to moisturize and nourish your skin, leaving it soft and supple. It also helps to strengthen your hair and nails, reducing breakage and promoting growth.

Coconut oil is another powerful ingredient that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. It is rich in medium-chain fatty acids, which are easily absorbed by your body and provide a quick source of energy. Coconut oil is also rich in antioxidants, which help to protect your skin from environmental damage and premature aging. It helps to moisturize and nourish your skin, leaving it looking healthy and glowing.

Collagen is a key protein that makes up a large part of your skin, hair, and nails. As you age, your body naturally produces less collagen, which can lead to sagging skin, brittle nails, and thinning hair. Supplementing with hydrolyzed collagen (which is easier to absorb) can help to restore these important proteins and promote healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Although these ingredients may all pack a punch worthy enough of their own supplement, it is with no surprise that we must inform you that these soft gels do indeed include a significant percentage of biotin according to the back of the bottle. Which is a good thing! But jeez, can’t biotin stay out of the spotlight for once?

Usage tips

Supplements are a great addition to any skincare routine and can help promote healthy hair, skin, and nails from the inside out. However, it is important to remember that supplements should not be used as a replacement for a healthy diet and lifestyle.

When taking supplements for your hair, skin, and nails, it is important to follow the recommended dosage instructions. Overdosing on supplements can lead to negative side effects and can be harmful to your health. It is also important to note that some supplements may interact with each other, so it is best to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new supplement regimen.

If you are already taking individual supplements, here are ten of the most popular ones that have been shown to help promote healthy hair, skin, and nails:

Biotin – promotes healthy hair and nail growth Collagen – improves skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles Vitamin C – boosts collagen production and helps protect skin from sun damage Vitamin E – protects skin from oxidative damage and helps to prevent signs of aging Zinc – promotes healthy hair and nail growth and helps to heal acne and wounds Omega-3 fatty acids – reduce inflammation and help keep skin hydrated Iron – promotes healthy hair growth and prevents hair loss Magnesium – helps to reduce inflammation and prevent acne Selenium – protects skin from oxidative damage and promotes healthy hair growth Probiotics – improve gut health, which can lead to healthier skin

Remember, supplements should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and lifestyle. With proper use and guidance from a healthcare professional, these supplements can help promote healthy hair, skin, and nails.

