11 Emerging E-Commerce Inventions That Will Change the Way We Shop Online

Online shopping has revolutionized the shopping experience and has become an integral part of how we make purchases. With the introduction of e-commerce technology, shopping online has become even more convenient and efficient. From ordering home décor items to undergarments to maternity products, many of these innovations can make your life even better. Elevate your shopping experience by checking out some of the best new items in the e-commerce space.

1. At-Home Eyelash Extension Kit From Lashify

Eyelash extensions are an increasingly popular beauty trend as they deliver luscious, voluminous lashes without the need to apply mascara. But what about all that time and money spent at a salon? While we all love to be pampered, it’s often not feasible; that’s where the Lashify eyelash extension kit comes in. For those looking to get in on the latest trend without shelling out a fortune, an at-home kit is a perfect option.

Lashify’s kits come complete with all the necessary tools and products for a professional look, including a selection of lash lengths and curl types, as well as semi-permanent adhesive, tweezers, and a finishing coat. All you need to do is find a comfortable spot with plenty of light and then apply the lashes as directed.

To help you achieve a stunning look that’s also safe to apply, Lashify offers comprehensive tutorials and the ability to book a one-on-one call with a professional. They value both your health and beauty, so not only do you save some money, but you can trust that you’re in safe hands.

2. Tumble’s Washable Rugs

Tumble’s washable rugs are an incredibly convenient and simple way to keep your home looking its best. From busy households with kids and pets to those who live in wetter climates and want to protect their floors from the elements, these washable rugs offer a practical solution that’s both cost-effective and easy on the eyes.

The greatest benefit of washable rugs is that they’re easy to clean, making it nearly effortless to keep them looking like new. Unlike traditional carpets that often require professional cleaning, washable rugs can be cleaned quickly at home in your washing machine, so your space will always look clean and well-maintained. Plus, if you’re moving, these lightweight rugs are much easier to transport compared to traditional ones.

The washable rugs from Tumble come in a variety of styles and colors and are made of high-quality materials, so you can feel good about your choice to spruce up your home with them. From traditional to Bohemian designs and everything in between, you’re sure to find one that suits your taste and lifestyle.

3. A Workstation Desk By Branch Furniture

As more people are working from home (WFH) and taking the time to design office spaces that fit their needs, investing in a workstation desk is becoming a must-have. A high-quality, spacious Branch Furniture workstation desk can be the difference between a great workday and a not-so-good one. With drawers and shelves providing ample space, you can keep your papers, cords, and everything else you may need to be organized in one place.

Gone are the days of standard, boring, and uncomfortable work setups. These workstation desks can be customized from their height to color to size, giving you a durable, sleek WFH setup for years to come. Whether you prefer a classic walnut top with charcoal legs or a more modern white top with mirror legs, Branch has you covered.

4. Luxury Lingerie By Fleur du Mal

There’s nothing like the feeling of having a piece of lingerie that’s special and unique—that’s why many shoppers are now turning to online luxury lingerie from Fleur du Mal as opposed to inexpensive, low-quality items that need replacing within months of purchasing. With a focus on high-quality materials and empowering designs, Fleur du Mal’s luxury lingerie is sure to make you look and feel beautiful.

From classic bras and panties to kimonos and nighties, their collections are made with comfort and style in mind. The best part about shopping on their website is that each item is designed to help you feel comfortable and confident in your body. We all deserve to treat ourselves from time to time, so why not do so with some online lingerie shopping?

5. BabyBuddha’s User-Friendly Breast Pump

For busy mothers, especially those returning to work after maternity leave, having a convenient and efficient breast pump is crucial. As technology advances, so too have breast pump designs and features, making them more user-friendly and reliable for on-the-go moms.

The BabyBuddha breast pump is one online product that has revolutionized the breastfeeding process for busy moms. This innovative pump is designed to be as handy as possible, making it ideal for any mom, no matter where they are. The BabyBuddha breast pump has several features that make it stand out among other models, such as its patented massage cushion that creates a comfortable and natural experience. It also has a range of speeds and settings that allow you to customize your pumping experience. Their breast pump comes with a rechargeable battery and a USB port, so you can easily charge it whether you’re home or away. As a mom of a newborn, any product that makes life easier is a welcomed gift.

6. Custom Curtains From Pepper Home

Custom curtains are transforming the way people shop for home décor. Instead of settling for pre-made curtains that don’t match your decorating style or fit the size of your windows, you can now create custom curtains that fit both perfectly. This new way of shopping for home décor offers endless possibilities for unique designs and truly personal pieces that can be tailored to any space.

With custom curtains from Pepper Home, you can easily tailor-make every aspect of your curtains, from fabric to length to width, giving you complete control over the look and feel of them. With hundreds of fabrics to choose from in a wide range of colors, patterns, and textures, you can find something that matches your design aesthetic without compromising quality.

You don’t have to settle for generic window treatments or suffer through a day of walking around a curtain factory. Create unique, personalized curtains online from the comfort of your home that perfectly fit your windows and give your space the beautiful finishing touch it deserves.

7. Cutting-Edge Eyeliner Pencil From Jones Road Beauty

How many beauty products have you purchased that didn’t live up to your expectations? Maybe it was mascara that leaked below your eyes mid-day or eyeliner that smudged right when you walked out of the house. While we might not want to admit that our local drugstore can’t always offer the highest quality products, it’s important to take the time to invest in top-notch products that will keep your makeup lasting all day while protecting your skin (and confidence!).

If you’re on the hunt for an eyeliner pencil to give you the best makeup looks, check out the Jones Road Beauty award-winningeyeliner pencil. This long-lasting, easy-to-use product gives you precise lines and bold colors for a look that always appears polished yet fun. Jones Road Beauty’s formula is smudge-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you won’t have to worry about your eyeliner fading throughout the day.

The formula also contains natural waxes and oils, which help nourish and protect your eyelids; you get the best of both worlds as the eyeliner gives you the look you want while protecting your delicate skin.

Whether you want to achieve a cat eye or a subtle natural look, you can easily create any eye makeup look with the confidence that it’ll last all day. This is a must-have product in your makeup collection and will work well for everyday or special occasion use.

8. Online Credit Jewelers Like Daniel’s Jewelers

Shopping for engagement rings, wedding bands, and other jewelry can be expensive and intimidating. However, with Daniel’s Jewelers credit jewelers services, you can feel a bit more at ease. Using their online credit services, you can quickly apply for financing and get guaranteed approval within minutes. You’ll then have the opportunity to purchase your chosen pieces online and directly apply your credit at checkout.

Daniel’s Jewelers offers their customers a wide range of financing and payment options, as well as flexible payment plans that fit every budget. They provide promotional offers, such as zero-interest financing and payments deferred up to six months. Daniel’s Jewelers also has a Diamond Club, which gives members access to exclusive discounts and promotions.

The convenience of applying for credit online makes Daniel’s Jewelers an attractive option for shoppers looking to purchase quality jewelry without breaking the bank. You can invest in high-quality jewelry with confidence, knowing you can pay it off over time without any additional fees or interest charges.

9. Classic Jewelry With a Twist From Pictures on Gold

Classic jewelry never goes out of style, so you can always fulfill your search for a timeless piece to add to your collection or a gift for a special occasion. With online shopping, classic jewelry has taken on a whole new dimension. You can now design and customize your own locket necklace with Pictures on Gold and get a unique, personalized piece that’s truly professional and one-of-a-kind.

You can select from a variety of metals, such as sterling silver or gold, as well as engravings. This is the perfect way to preserve a special moment or capture a meaningful symbol that reflects your or your loved one’s style. The Pictures on Gold online marketplace offers something for everyone, whether you want to stay on-trend with gold locket necklaces or venture into different styles like rose or white gold.

10. Gentle MCT Powder by BUBS Naturals

Shopping for health-conscious items online can be an incredibly challenging task. With so many options to choose from, it’s essential to do extensive research on products before making a purchase. The benefit of shopping online means you can research each product you’re considering, but it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all of the information available. Most health brands provide solid information on their products, but how do you know which one is suitable for you? How can you trust that you’re putting the best ingredients into your body?

The MCT powder from BUBS Naturals is gaining popularity among health-conscious shoppers for this exact reason. Their product is unique in that it’s all-natural and sustainable, and you can seamlessly incorporate it into your routine because of its innovative powder form. The powder is much gentler on the digestive system than traditional MCT oil, and it mixes more easily into your favorite beverages (and even baked goods, if that’s more your speed).

11. Hair Care for Your Luscious Locks

We’ve all likely been through days where we can’t seem to get our hair to behave—it’s either too flat, too tangly, too dry, or all of the above. Yet, we can never figure out what the cause is. With the emergence of customized hair care products through Prose, you can stop the questioning and get straight to a solution.

Prose provides a quiz featuring questions about your hair and scalp health, general lifestyle, overall goals, and more. Want smoother hair? They have you covered. Want more volume? They’ll help with that too. No matter your goals and preferences, Prose will curate a line of products based on your unique needs. From oils to shampoos and everything in between, getting your hair in the best shape has never been easier with a few clicks of a button.

Shopping online seems to become more convenient year after year. From items for the home to beauty and makeup products, the options are truly endless. That’s the beauty of shopping online: the wide range of products is right at your fingertips. As you continue your online shopping habits through 2023 and beyond, try out some of these exciting, innovative products to elevate your life. There’s no better time than now to try something new and different.

