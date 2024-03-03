Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

There’s a secret hormone wreaking havoc on your hair, and it’s also one of the biggest contributors to hair loss and thinning. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone that causes hair loss by locking into hair follicle receptors and causing them to waste away until they stop producing hair altogether.

Have you heard of male pattern baldness? Well, that’s exactly what happens to your hair when hair follicles shrivel up and die. Your luscious locks go along with it. While this can happen to both men and women, men typically experience androgenetic alopecia (male pattern baldness) more frequently.

We know why you’re here. You want to stop hair thinning and balding in its tracks. Using one of the 15 best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024 is an excellent way to do that. DHT-blocking shampoos are formulated to eliminate DHT buildup on the scalp and prevent further hair loss.

The right DHT-blocking shampoo supports hair growth, maintain the hair you’ve got, and detox and reduce levels of DHT on the scalp.

Look to Shampoo from Blu Atlas—the best DHT-blocking shampoo—to improve your head of hair daily. Switching out your cheap bottle of ‘poo for a clean, premium product like Blu Atlas is a surefire way to improve your hair’s overall look and feel.

Has your hair been feeling dry, tired, damaged, or just done with the world? Then you need an intense, action-packed formula with seriously nourishing ingredients to restore every inch of your scalp and hair. Blu Atlas Shampoo contains DHT-blocking ingredients like saw palmetto, and it also carries all the good-for-hair—and scalp—ingredients that will have your body shouting “more, more, more.”

When it comes to hair care, it’s not just about taking care of individual hair strands. You also need to focus on how products are treating your scalp. Your scalp is the gateway to the health of your hair follicles’ health; keeping it in tip-top condition will help improve hair loss and thinning. Blu Atlas’ formula contains the right balance of cleansing and purifying ingredients. It clears the scalp and hair follicles of debris while enriching your natural microbiome and keeping it healthy and strong.

Dying to know what’s in the cleansing formula? It’s a safe blend of effective ingredients that gently eliminate grime, grit, dirt, and oil while reinjecting the top of your head with hair-healthy ingredients.

Saw palmetto is the champion DHT blocker, which helps prevent further hair loss or thinning. While saw palmetto helps fight hair follicle shrinkage, vegan biotin strengthens the hair, ensuring it looks healthy and full of life. Premium ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe barbadensis leaf revitalize the hair and scalp and penetrate every layer to provide rich antioxidants, fatty acids, and moisturizing treatments.

Using shampoo is an essential step in every self-care routine. So why not use a high-quality product safe for all hair types? This hair-boosting bottle received the “Best Shampoo” award from The Manual in 2024, making it the best shampoo for your locks this year.

We also want to note one of our favorite features. Shampoo from Blu Atlas is also 100% free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, so it won’t contribute to breakage like other cleansers.

Looking for a champion thickening shampoo that also contains a DHT blocker? Thickening Shampoo from Hims provides a double-whammy combo of adding strength and fullness to hair while keeping DHT from binding to your hair follicles—which leads to further hair loss.

Hims—and the brand’s female-oriented sister line Hers—wants to help men and women retain their full head of hair and never deal with the embarrassment of a balding scalp. Of course, bald is beautiful too, but some folks would rather keep their lovely locks.

DHT-blocking shampoos are so helpful and powerful because they’re a tool you use every time you wash your hair. Whenever you hop into the shower and are ready to cleanse your hair, reach for your trusty bottle of DHT-blocking poo.

What makes Thickening Shampoo such a trusty option? Not only does it contain saw palmetto, but it also harnesses niacinamide and the fresh scent of eucalyptus to make your next shower a luxury experience. Turn your shower into a hair-thickening event with one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024.

With so many happy customers, there’s no dispute that Pura D’or’s shampoo for thinning hair is one of the best products to treat issues like hair loss. Original Gold Label Anti Hair-Thinning Shampoo (gosh, that’s a mouthful) is a cleansing treatment that targets your hair follicles and thin hair strands.

An ideal pick for men and women—because this ‘poo treats more than male pattern baldness—it contains a greenhouse full of ingredients that help improve your hair and scalp. With nettle extract and saw palmetto to block DHT and prevent hair loss to hair-boosting natural ingredients like argan oil and red Korean seaweed, it’s a blast of refreshing ingredients that helps revitalize your hair follicles.

As one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024, it’s a top pick for anyone dealing with hair thinning or loss.

Keeps your hair thick and full with the Thickening Shampoo from a great brand for those dealing with hair loss—pun intended. While the brand formulates much more than just one shampoo, this cleanser is one of their best products for treating and preventing hair loss today.

Keeps uses the DHT-fighting ingredient saw palmetto to prevent further hair loss, while other hair-stimulating ingredients boost your luscious locks. Caffeine dives into the hair follicles to stimulate growth, while green tea and biotin improve your hair’s natural keratin levels and appearance.

Users note that the cleanser works best for male pattern baldness and not other hair loss types.

Why use a basic DHT-blocking cleanser when you can use the Advanced Formula DHT Pro Shampoo? Shiny Leaf formulates a hair-healthy product that gently exfoliates and cleanses the scalp while slowing down future hair loss.

In the blend, you’ll find eight potent ingredients that help improve hair every time you wash. Lemongrass oil, biotin, caffeine, sesame seed oil, tea tree leaf oil, red clover extract, and lavender dive deep into the scalp to deliver a safe natural cleanse while battling hair loss.

DHT Pro Shampoo is one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024.

Are you looking for a fan favorite? Biotin Shampoo from Maple Holistics is a much-loved cleanser that ditches harsh ingredients to cleanse your hair and scalp and nourish and restore your hair. Every bottle is free from harsh ingredients like sulfates, artificial dyes, parabens, and synthetic fragrances.

With the power of nature at its disposal, the brand combines biotin and coconut to revitalize the scalp. Ensuring the scalp stays healthy is an integral part of every DHT-blocking shampoo. Other rich ingredients like jojoba oil, rosemary oil, and B vitamins penetrate the hair to boost and add extreme nourishment to your strands.

Get fuller, healthier hair with Biotin Shampoo, one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024.

Give your hair a facelift (or hair lift) with a regrowth shampoo that doesn’t mess around. Enriched with proteins and rejuvenating ingredients, the cleanser removes dirt, grime, and oil while prepping your hair for DHT removal.

Supercharged ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamin E, vitamin B5, zinc, and collagen amino acids soak into the hair to promote thicker, fuller hair. At the same time, green tea extract and caffeine stimulate the scalp and hair follicles to encourage hair regrowth. It’s one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024 and helps improve your hair and scalp.

Developed by dermatologists who know a thing or two about hair loss, DHT Blocking Shampoo is the real deal for hair loss or thinning. After an initial consultation with Shapiro MD’s services, a licensed professional will walk you through a top treatment method for your hair issues.

The cleanser is a powerful treatment for the hair and scalp, ensuring hair follicles stay clear and open for business. As a chemical solution, it’s harsher than other products, but with the help of your consultant, you can quickly determine if this ‘poo is right for you.

An often overlooked side effect of hair thinning or loss is clogged pores and hair follicles. Hair & Scalp Treatment Shampoo penetrates even the toughest layers of bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells to revitalize and reactivate your hair follicles.

Saw palmetto extract, zinc oxide, niacin, and vitamin B6 strengthen the hair and scalp while blocking DHT from wreaking havoc on your lovely head of hair. Hydrating and nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe vera keep the scalp moisturized and your hair strong and healthy.

Harnessing DHT-fighting ingredients like saw palmetto, this cleanser aims to improve your hair ASAP. With a hearty blend of ingredients, the shampoo removes dirt, grime, and oil while facilitating hair regrowth.

Rosemary and tea tree oil battle bacteria and dead skin cells and keep the hair follicles free of debris. Other strong ingredients like alpha lipoic acid, jojoba, and aloe deliver a blend of proteins and soothing benefits for the hair and scalp. It’s one of the 15 best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024 and can help you work on hair regrowth today.

When it comes to issues like thinning or hair loss, you want to start at the root of the problem. Root Recovery’s Shampoo drives straight into your hair follicles to improve your hair and overall growth. Fresh botanicals and premium ingredients like saw palmetto, nettle, mulberry, horsetail extract, and rosemary penetrate your head to provide healthier, thicker hair.

It’s free from harmful materials like parabens, gluten, phthalates, and sulfates, so it won’t stress out your scalp.

Folks with curly or color-treated hair need a special shampoo to block DHT. Hair Loss Therapy Thickening Shampoo is a clean brand that uses hair-safe ingredients to boost the strength of your hair while reducing DHT. A rich blend of ingredients like biotin, saw palmetto, and keratin works hard to stop further hair loss while improving your hair. Most users note they love the incredible fragrance with peppermint, apple, and rosemary notes.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that this powerful blend of ‘poo ingredients helps with hair growth. Energizing Shampoo from Biotopic contains superstar ingredients like caffeine, biotin, horsetail, saw palmetto, marine algae, gutu kola, peppermint, and argan oil.

With such a diverse ingredient list, this product can restore your hair, prevent future hair loss, and fight DHT. If that’s not enough, the ‘poo helps your hair remain healthy and strong. It’s one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024.

Let a nature-based shampoo take the reins and improve your hair in just one wash. RevivaHair Shampoo is a targeted daily shampoo treatment for men and women dealing with hair loss. Saw palmetto, Amino Kera NPNF Keratin complex—Pure Biology’s proprietary hair growth blend—biotin, argan oil, and vitamins B and E help prevent hair loss and breakage.

If you’re looking for a ‘poo that’s gentle enough for daily use, this is it. Natural ingredients make it a safe option for folks who want to suds up regularly.

Packed with nutrients and ingredients ideal for thinning hair, Hair Surge Shampoo is a champion product for those dealing with hair loss. A unique proprietary blend of peppermint oil, mango butter, and niacin joins up with saw palmetto and caffeine to block DHT while stimulating hair growth.

As you cleanse your hair and scalp in the shower, the ‘poo washes away every speck of dirt, grime, and oil while leaving it clean and clear for regrowth. It’s one of the best DHT-blocking shampoos in 2024.

The ultimate guide to DHT blocking shampoos in 2024

Take care of your hair and scalp with the right balance of products and practices. We cover everything from how to use DHT shampoos to how to choose the right product for your hair type. Pay close attention to the ingredient list and what formulas work best for your hair. May the hair odds be ever in your favor.

What is DHT?

You don’t need a Ph.D. to understand the sex hormone DHT. DHT is a naturally occurring hormone, also known as androgen. It comes from testosterone and helps develop typically “male” sex characteristics like increased muscle mass, body hair, and a deep voice.

While DHT isn’t a “bad” hormone, over time, it does cause hair loss for many people.

How to choose a DHT-blocking shampoo

Every scalp and head of hair is unique. That means you’ll need a unique DHT-blocking shampoo to strengthen your locks while simultaneously stripping DHT and dirt and grime from everyday activities. Here are the top features to be aware of as you shop for your perfect match.

Understand your hair type

Preventing hair loss is great, but if it’s contributing to dryness, breakage, or frizz, it’s most likely not the right product for your hair. Keep your hair type in mind when shopping for a new shampoo (and conditioner) to prevent hair loss.

Those with thick, coarse, dry, brittle hair should look for sulfate-free formulas. Ideally, every haircare product you use will be free from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens, but it’s especially important for those with coarse, dry hair prone to breakage. Stick to sulfate-free shampoos to lower the risk of breakage and keep hair hydrated.

On the other end of the spectrum, those with oily hair should use an intense formula to cleanse the scalp and hair follicles without stripping away natural oils that keep the hair healthy.

Ingredients to support hair health

The best way to prevent DHT from binding to your hair follicles and causing hair loss is to use the right DHT-blocking ingredients.

Here are the top ingredients to look for in DHT shampoo:

Ketoconazole : As a popular treatment for conditions like seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff), ketoconazole has many benefits for the scalp. It contains natural anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that treat skin conditions while helping improve hair growth.

: As a popular treatment for conditions like seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff), ketoconazole has many benefits for the scalp. It contains natural anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that treat skin conditions while helping improve hair growth. Saw palmetto : Saw palmetto can be found in pretty much every hair loss product. It’s a naturally occurring extract that comes from a special berry in the US. The ingredient helps decrease levels of DHT in hair follicles while assisting with regrowth. A lot of men and women see results with saw palmetto products.

: Saw palmetto can be found in pretty much every hair loss product. It’s a naturally occurring extract that comes from a special berry in the US. The ingredient helps decrease levels of DHT in hair follicles while assisting with regrowth. A lot of men and women see results with saw palmetto products. Pumpkin seed oil : If you want to keep things super natural, use a product with pumpkin seed oil—the natural oil blocks testosterone from converting into DHT, which prevents hair loss and thinning.

: If you want to keep things super natural, use a product with pumpkin seed oil—the natural oil blocks testosterone from converting into DHT, which prevents hair loss and thinning. Finasteride and minoxidil: Two of the most well-known ingredients for male pattern baldness are finasteride and minoxidil. Finasteride is a prescription treatment that’s relatively easy to get, especially with recent advancements in telehealth services. Minoxidil works best to treat hair loss on the crown of your head.

Other great ingredients include coconut oil, biotin, keratin, green tea extract, rosemary extract, tea tree oil, and argan oil.

Ingredients to avoid

While DHT can lead to hair loss and thinning, other issues like dryness and breakage also make the hair appear thinner or less thick. To prevent further hair loss, combine a high-quality DHT-blocking shampoo with clean, premium products that are free from harsh chemicals.

Harmful ingredients can cause breakage and stress out the scalp and cause issues for hair follicles that prevent hair growth. Avoid ingredients like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, and artificial fragrances.

Let’s talk budget

While you don’t want hair care products to cost a fortune, you also want to use effective products that are worth every penny. High-quality hair loss products and DHT-blocking shampoos can get pricey.

Choose a budget that fits your income level and lifestyle. Keep in mind that you’ll likely need to replace a DHT shampoo every month or two. A good shampoo typically costs between $20 to $50.

There’s a wide range of prices that fit every budget. If you’d like to spend less money each year, stick to an affordable, budget-friendly product that you can buy over and over again without going into credit card debt.

Tips and tricks for hair loss and thinning

Follow our top tips and tricks to prevent hair loss and thinning while encouraging hair regrowth.

How to use DHT-blocking shampoo

Get the most from your DHT-blocking shampoo by using it properly. What is the best way to use it? Exactly like a normal poo. Lather that bad boy up, then rinse and repeat during your next shower.

Always read the directions when using new products because you may need to follow different advice. Be sure to follow up every shampoo with a complementing conditioner that nourishes and hydrates hair.

How often should you use DHT-blocking shampoo?

The best thing to do is replace your normal clarifying or hydrating shampoo with an equivalent DHT-blocking shampoo. Make sure it has the same hydrating or clarifying benefits if that’s what your hair type needs because you don’t want it to cause damage to your hair.

DHT shampoos should be used whenever you want to wash your hair, and we 100% recommend pairing them with a conditioner for hair loss or thinning. So the real question is, how often should you wash your hair? Well, that depends on your hair type.

General advice dictates that you should wash your hair every few days and go as long as you can between washes—without it looking greasy or dirty. But folks with oily hair may find they need to wash their hair every other day, or sometimes every day, to maintain cleanliness.

Folks with thicker, coarser hair types and curls should wash their hair less frequently. Cleansing the hair too often causes dryness and damage you’d like to avoid. That said, for a DHT shampoo to work correctly, you should use it (at least) every few days so it can help decrease DHT on your hair follicles. If hair isn’t washed frequently enough, DHT can build up on the hair follicles, leading to more thinning or baldness.

Avoid heat

Hot water and styling tools like curling rods cause dryness and breakage. The best way to minimize this type of thinning is to use hot styling tools only when necessary and remember to use lukewarm or even cool water when you shower.

You don’t need to give up heat altogether, but using less can help hair appear more full and voluminous. Keeping your strand healthy and vibrant is one of the best ways to contribute to fuller-looking hair.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet

Alongside hair-strengthening products, there are lifestyle changes you can make to improve the appearance of your hair. Some folks may suffer from a vitamin deficiency causing hair loss or thinning.

An easy fix for this is to eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients and stay hydrated. Also, don’t overlook the roles of stress and exercise in your life. Stress is often directly linked to hair loss, and exercise can help reduce stress and help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Are there other ways to prevent hair loss?

So many treatment methods and procedures help prevent hair loss or thinning.

Don’t forget to patch test

Patch tests are a quick, easy way to determine if a product works well for your body. They’re essential for anyone with severe skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis and are important for those with allergies and sensitivities.

Are you new to patch tests? Here’s how you perform the quick experiment. Clean a small visible area of the skin, like the inside of your wrist, and let it dry. Then apply your new product to the skin (this can include DHT-blocking shampoo). Check the spot frequently to see if there are any signs of irritation.

If you don’t notice any signs of irritation over 24 hours, the product is most likely safe for use on your body. We know it probably feels weird to dab shampoo on your wrist, but it’s the best and most effective way to see how your body responds to a new product. We don’t recommend using a DHT-blocking shampoo all over your head without testing it.

Frequently asked questions

Do DHT-blocking shampoos expire?

Yes, all shampoos have an expiration date. Check for a date stamped on the side or bottom of the bottle. If you don’t see one, check for signs that it’s gone bad. Signs include a change in color, texture or consistency, odor, or effectiveness. When you buy shampoo (or other haircare products), check for an expiration date, and if it doesn’t have one, you can add one with a Sharpie. Most shampoos last between one to three years.

Do DHT-blocking shampoos actually work?

The effectiveness of hair products really depends on how your body responds to each product. That said, DHT is believed to shrink hair follicles, leading to rapid hair loss and male pattern baldness. DHT-blocking shampoos can help you manage hair loss and improve the appearance of your hair. It often takes many months to see actual results and progress with products for hair loss or thinning. So don’t be surprised if it takes six-plus months to enjoy results with a new product. We recommend combining a DHT-blocking shampoo with other products like prescription treatments to get the best results.

Are DHT-blocking shampoos safe?

DHT-blocking shampoos are safe for most hair and skin types, but people with skin conditions, allergies, or sensitivities may need to test products before using them. Perform a patch test before using new products to test their safety and effectiveness. Other than that, DHT shampoos are safe for use and help cleanse the hair while putting a barrier between you and hair loss.

What’s the best DHT-blocking shampoo in 2024?

Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best DHT-blocking shampoo in 2024. If you want to get thicker, fuller hair, you should use he best shampoo that helps with hair loss and thinning.