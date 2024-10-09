Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every season is Free People season, but something about fall and Free People is a match made in heaven. The boho chic styles paired with cozy knits and autumn hues are all sorts of dreamy! But you don’t have to shop in a brick-and-mortar Free People store or even on the Free People website to secure a new go-to piece. You can grab one (or two . . . or three) right on Amazon!

Plus, it seems to Us that there are better deals on Amazon lately with plenty of items in the triple-digit range south of the $100 mark. Amazon has Free People sweaters, pants, tops, jackets and more starting at just $16! We’re loading up our carts to become the most stylish versions of ourselves this fall and winter. If you want in, check out our top picks below!

It was hard to choose, but we’re pretty confident these pieces will turn heads all season long. Happy shopping, boho beauties!

1. Off the shoulder: Slouchy and chic, this loose top pairs perfectly with jeans and skirts alike. Layer it with a cardigan sweater this fall — originally $68, now $50!

2. Cargo pants: We’re borderline obsessed with the style of these tie-waist cargo pants. They’re 100% cotton, making them breathable, lightweight and comfy — originally $138, now $100!

3. Rich mom: Exposed seams, an irregular hem, waffle knit and a drapey fit are just a few things we adore about this boho staple top — originally $68, now $55!

4. Whole outfit: Why choose between a top and bottom when you can have both? This relaxed-fitting outfit set is destined to become your go-to for running errands, grabbing coffee and lounging — originally $70, now $56!

5. Lantern sleeves: It’s a splurge, but a splurge well worth it! This pullover sweater features a high neckline, distressed detailing and puffy sleeves that turn heads at every corner — $128!

6. Cardigan sweater: Reviewers can’t get enough of this v-neck button-up cardigan. According to one, it can go from casual to dressy in a snap. “Have bought four other colors,” one writes — originally $78, now $72!

7. Denim look: With a bootcut design and a stretchy waistband, you might think you’re wearing your favorite flare leggings — originally $68, now $56!

8. Layering staple: The high neckline is just one thing that makes this cotton and spandex top ideal for fall layering! You can even make this top sporty if your fashionista heart desires — originally $48, now $27!

9. Quilted jacket: Hey there, vintage queen! This military jacket has a quilted design, stand collar and open hand pockets, giving it an ultra-dynamic look — originally $, now $!

10. Everyday outfit: You won’t want to wear anything other than this cropped pullover sweater this fall. The asymmetrical hem actually makes your legs appear longer — $98!

11. Smocked dress: All you need is a pair of tights and you’re good to go. You’ll garner some attention for the trendy flutter sleeves — guaranteed! What a steal — $16!

12. Somewhat European: Cotton trousers have a quiet luxury flair, especially if you wear them with a nice top. These pants have plenty of character and a semi-cropped design that goes with any shoes — originally $148, now $104!

13. Darling gal: This pure cotton long-sleeve top is anything but basic! It has dainty hems, a loose fit and a trendy neckline that flatters the collarbone — $29!

14. Loungewear essential: It’s time for a new pair of slippers anyway! With a rubber sole, these glamorous shearling mules are ideal for both outdoor and indoor use — $44!

15. Athleisure queen: Joggers are essential all year round, particularly for those of Us who work from home. These ones have a securely-fitting waistband that doesn’t squeeze or slide — $78!

16. Teddy bear: Fuzzy, warm, expensive-looking and casual, this fuzzy jacket will keep you toasty — and in Vogue — for all of your cold-weather endeavors — $83!

17. New Frontier: Western boots are hot right now! You can own the style with these suede booties. You’ll gain an inch and a half of height while you’re at it, too — $158!

18. Retro look: It’s Amazon’s choice and ours! A faded design gives this long-sleeve top a rustic appearance. We can’t think of a better top to pair with jeans, a crossbody bag and dangle earrings — $57!

19. Roll sleeves: Casual just got a whole lot cuter. This short-sleeve tee has a dreamy blue hue that will bring out the color of your eyes, whatever that may be — $38!

20: Yacht wife: Something about the horizontal stripes and relaxed design screams rich. Wear it with high-rise pants for a flattering fit — originally $98, now $73!

21. Favorite layer: It’s not a coat . . . it’s a duster! This outer layer has a mid-calf length, a lapel collar and long sleeves that are bound to elevate any fall ensemble — $174!