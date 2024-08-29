Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the turn from summer to fall, it only makes sense you want to switch things up. But if you’re looking to completely overhaul your closet, wait a second. You probably don’t need to toss everything and start over . . . you likely just need a new accessory!

Related: 7 European Fragrances to Smell Expensive — Starting at Just $42 Finding a good perfume is challenging on so many levels. You want it to be versatile — not too strong, not too weak, not too floral, not too warm, not too woodsy . . . ahh! The list goes on and on. In simple terms, you want a fragrance that makes people say “Wow, I […]

Accessories are one of the easiest ways to elevate your outfits without buying a whole bunch of new clothes. But while jewelry is one of our favorite accessories, it can also be a miss. You don’t want to spend a mint, but you also don’t want to end up with cheap-looking jewelry that may or may not tarnish after a few wears.

A cheat code we found is using our handy dandy friend Amazon. Not only are there plenty of high-end brands on there, but endless reviews to help you search. In what other world can you can nab a new staple backed by thousands of people?

We gathered some of our favorite pieces that are reviewer favorites, too. These necklaces, earrings and bracelets won’t break the bank, either, so it’s a win-win for everyone involved!

Necklaces

Thousands of reviewers adore the style of this layered necklace and we see why! It’s both dainty and bold, a difficult balance to strike, and doesn’t tarnish as many under $20 jewelry pieces do. Choose between dozens of layering combinations!

Earrings

You’ve probably seen earrings like this all over your Instagram feed, but these ones are hypoallergenic, lightweight and perfectly suited for sensitive ears. Wear them with a gold necklace and plenty of rings to instantly elevate any outfit!

Bracelet

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

What a steal! Most people would assume this tennis bracelet is studded with real diamonds. Four prong settings allow you to adjust the fit, making it feel almost custom-made. The other thing we love is how well this bracelet goes with just about anything!