7 Work-Appropriate Shorts to Keep You Cool in the Summer Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We simply do not have the patience to wear full-length pants in the summer. When temperatures rise, we’re sticking to shorts! But if you’re heading to the office, finding the right pair of shorts to wear is a bit of a challenge. We need options that still look and feel professional, so there are a few factors to consider while shopping for work-friendly attire.

For starters, we may want to avoid materials that don’t necessarily suit a work setting. Denim shorts may be off the table, but there are plenty of other fabrics that are equally as comfortable! We also don’t want to go for shorts that show too much leg and are super skintight. That definitely narrows down our search, but we were able to find tons of amazing options we can wear! Check out the shorts we’re planning on rocking this summer in our roundup below.

These Long Linen Shorts

These shorts are made from linen, which is breathable and ideal for the summer! We adore the chic longer length and structured look of these shorts — they’re totally office-appropriate. You can team them with loose tops for the day and change into a crop top if you’re going out!

Get The Drop Women’s Millie Loose-Fit Pleated Long Linen Walk Short for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Faux-Leather Shorts

These bottoms are on the shorter side with a five inch inseam, but the loose fit will make them work for the office. All you need is the right button-down top and you’re good to do, plus they can be worn with bodysuits and other pieces that will stun on summer dinner dates.

Get the Halogen Faux Leather Shorts for $59 at Nordstrom!

These Casual Lightweight Shorts

Though they may be on the casual side, these shorts can be styled for certain office environments. They have a relaxed fit and are available in a slew of lovely colors and prints, and they’re affordable to boot. Shoppers say they have returned to pick up more pairs!

Get the Scoop Women’s Linen Blend Paper Bag Shorts for $13 at Walmart!

These Sleek Belted Shorts

When we spotted these shorts, we knew they were a must-cop! Their design is timeless, and the fit can complement many different body types. We would wear these shorts with a simple tee and a blazer for a professional-looking vibe!

Get the Scoop Women’s Linen Blend Paper Bag Shorts for $24 at Walmart!

These Pull-On Linen Shorts

These shorts may be the most comfortable pair in our lineup! They’re also made from a breathable linen material and have a pull-on style, so they’re a breeze to throw on. Shoppers note how comfortable they are, and praise the different ways they can be styled for any type of occasion!

Get The Drop Women’s Priya Pull-On Linen Short for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Flowy Pleated Shorts

Reviewers say these shorts have the perfect length to make them office-appropriate! The looser pleated pant leg offers up a fit that’s both comfortable and flattering. At this price, you won’t find a better pair of shorts that you can wear to work and beyond!

Get the Kate Kasin Women’s Pleated Shorts for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Classic Chino Shorts

This specific pair of shorts is timeless. They have a lower rise fit and longer length that you can wear to work, on the weekends or even on a summer vacay trip. We also adore the vast sizing range and the color options to choose from!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s 9 Inch Hollywood Chino Short for $55 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

