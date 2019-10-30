The Wear-Anywhere Moccasins That Have Hundreds of Shoppers Obsessed





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We wouldn’t dare to wear most slippers on the market past our doorstep or driveway. Not only would they be quickly destroyed by the elements of nature, but we’d probably look too lazy. We love to look chic, so that’s not going to fly with Us — but that doesn’t mean we don’t love to be comfortable too!

It’s rare that the words “slipper” and “fashionable” are used together in a sentence without the word “not” in between, but hold on tight, because we’re about to make it happen. These moccasin slippers are most definitely fashionable, and the comfort factor is through the roof. How else could they have nearly 400 reviews on Zappos alone?

Get the Acorn Moc slippers (originally $45) starting at just $30 at Zappos!

These Acorn Mocs are major fan favorites, and now that they’re on sale in every single variation, it’s time to get shopping. Reviewers say these slippers “are a dream to put on” and once they get going, it’s “like walking on air.” They say they’re “adorable and cozy” and even “expertly combine comfort, support and warmth” to create all-around perfection. Even those with arthritis and nerve damage are swearing by these shoes!

These Mocs are currently available in 10 variations with all different patterns and upper materials. For something extra plush, we’ll love the smooth, furry uppers of Chinchilla or Brown Berber, or the sherpa Buff Popcorn. Wooly Stripes will be the winner if we prefer a woven look with deep sea-inspired colors — and if we’re more into fleece, the wintry Icelandic Blue could be our new favorite. The options don’t end there, so be sure to check them all out!

Get the Acorn Moc slippers (originally $45) starting at just $30 at Zappos!

These slip-on shoes are super flexible and feature a suede-wrapped midsole. On the inside, they’re lined with a soft microfleece, allowing us to wear them with or without socks. Don’t worry — they’re moisture-wicking! Beneath this lining is a memory foam footbed, and beneath that is an extra layer of lightweight EVA foam for added comfort and shock absorption!

These Mocs also have a raised heel and arch to add extra support on top of the non-slip rubber outsole, which is weatherproof. We obviously tend to wear moccasins in the colder weather, so we love how even if a bit of snow falls on the ground, we can still wear these out. And, hey, if we happen to get a little mud or dirt on them, we can just stick them in the washing machine and dryer. Good as new!

These slippers come in letter sizing, but Zappos tells us right on the size selector what each letter size equates to in traditional shoe sizes, so we’ll be sure to find the best fit. So, what are you waiting for? Pick out a pair (or ten) before they sell out!

Get the Acorn Moc slippers (originally $45) starting at just $30 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Acorn here and other slippers available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@ Happy shopping!