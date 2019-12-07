



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The one gift you can give anyone of any age with any type of style preferences? Slippers. Having warm and cozy feet is an interest we all share, after all. For the holidays, however, we’re not just going to pick out the first pair we spot at the local shop. We’re going to go for the best slippers out there — and find them on sale, obviously!

At the end of our search for the best of the best, we stumbled upon pure gold…in the form of these Acorn Spa Wrap slippers. We knew these slippers were the real deal when we saw they had over 400 reviews, with the majority of them accompanying five-star ratings. That’s why we were so excited to see them starting at 41% off — with every color on sale!

Get the Acorn Spa Wrap slippers (originally $46) starting at just $27 at Zappos!

Shoppers say these slippers are “like your favorite blanket” — or even “like heaven.” They’re calling them “the best house slippers [they] have ever owned,” noting that they can also easily wear them to grab the mail outside or even traverse farther out into the world. They say they’re the “most comfortable, warm, supportive slippers” ever and that they’re “the first thing [they] grab” every morning when they wake up and every afternoon when they get home!

These slippers are bringing the spa-experience to your home, and all you have to do is slip them on. The upper is made of a velvety terry fabric, which is not only plush and super soft, but easy to care for. Each slipper features a generous toe box and an elasticized heel to keep your feet from slipping out — without the side effect of them digging into your heel. They also have a wide, adjustable hook-and-loop strap!

Get the Acorn Spa Wrap slippers (originally $46) starting at just $27 at Zappos!

On this inside of this slipper is a fully-contoured footbed that offers both heel and arch support to prevent foot fatigue and add stability. On the bottom we’ll find the non-slip, weatherproof outsole — meaning we can even wear it if we need to step outside on a slushy day during the winter. And hey, even if we get them a little dirty, we can just throw them right into the washing machine and dryer to spruce them up again!

These slippers of “uncompromising comfort” are currently available in five colors to suit everyone’s taste, making this flawless gift even more flawless. Not positive of someone’s shoe size? Not to worry, because each letter size of this slipper actually encompasses two whole sizes. There are medium and wide widths available too. You’re now all set to gift, so get ready, set…gift!

Get the Acorn Spa Wrap slippers (originally $46) starting at just $27 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Acorn here and other slippers available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!