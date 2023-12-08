Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holidays are almost here and our days are already starting to fill up with travel, visiting loved ones, hanging out with friends, gift shopping … And in between, we’re still working too. We’re also trying to keep up our exercise regime so we don’t pile on the pounds from all those home-baked cookies and eggnog. No wonder that by the end of the day, we just want to lounge at home.

With so many things to do and places to be in one day, we need at least one change of clothes, right? Wrong! With Urban Savage, we can wear the same outfit for everything, just swapping out some accessories, and still look like we dressed especially for the occasion.

Founder Michelle Kluz first got the idea for Urban Savage when she was living in New York City and was CEO or Pure Barre, the popular workout studio chain. During a Pure Barre class, she looked around her and realized that activewear for women tends to look alike. Even when they come in any color and pattern imaginable, leggings all have the same basic shape.

Once she moved to Sydney, Australia for a new chapter in her life, Michelle decided to come up with a unique activewear design. She modified the basic legging design by adding a ruffle that starts at the back of the knee, swirls around the calf and ends at the ankle for a super feminine touch. And so, the Ruffle Legging was born.

The Urban Savage collection has since expanded to include joggers, tops and jackets too. Michelle and her team wear-test each new design in different settings to ensure the best fit and functionality. The fabrics they use come from top mills in Italy and Taiwan and some are custom created for the brand. In an effort to make clothes that are better for the environment, Urban Savage is also using more regenerated nylon, which is soft and light as silk but remains strong and breathable. It even offers SPF50+ sun protection! And we can do squats and yoga poses without having to worry that our pants are made of an inferior fabric that will become see-through the moment it has to stretch a little.

The best thing about Urban Savage is that it’s not just another street-to-studio brand. The unique designs, artistry and excellent quality mean that we can wear the clothes in more formal settings too. So, when all our seasonal travels begin, we really can pack light and still look perfectly dressed, wherever we are. Urban Savage is truly the activewear for anywhere.

Want to see our favorite picks from Urban Savage? Read on!

The Ruffle Legging is a classic that is still the brand’s bestseller. The waist comes to just below the belly-button and has an extra internal panel in the waistband to help create a smoother shape. The ruffles are strategically placed to add a bit of glamour without hampering exercise. Wear it with a crisp white shirt for shopping, the office or lunch with friends.

Get the Ruffle Legging, available in ten colors, for $130 with free shipping, available from Urban Savage

With its 7/8 cropped length and stripes along the sides, the Tie Legging is sporty and streamlined. But add some heels and a fitted jacket and you’re dressed for dinner. Oh, and those stripes elongate your legs. What’s not to love?

Get the Tie Legging, available in eight colors, for $135 with free shipping, available from Urban Savage

Why hide in a boxy hoodie when you can wear this chic one instead? The Pleated Hoodie is made of a soft and lightweight terry with a grosgrain ribbon. The fit is relaxed enough for comfortable movement but the fitted waist accentuates your waist and flatters your figure.

Get the Pleated Hoodie, available in five colors, for $130 with free shipping, available from Urban Savage.

Of course the Studded Jogger is perfect for lounging on the couch but that bit of bling along the side may be just the inspiration you need to get out there. The fit is relaxed but slim, which makes it dressier – and more flattering – than a regular jogger. The metal studs and satin ribbon enhance the effect.

Get the Studded Jogger, for $150 with free shipping, available from Urban Savage.