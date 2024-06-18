Serve Looks in This Trendy Tennis Dress — Only $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Last weekend, I attended a tennis tournament as a spectator. While the players were on the court serving balls, I was in the stands serving looks in my brand-new tennis dress. Hair in a high ponytail, sweater draped over my shoulders, I did my best to channel country club vibes in my preppy polo dress.

But this frock isn’t just fashionable — it’s also functional! Complete with a built-in bra, sweat-wicking fabric and shorts, this dress aces the athletic test. Whether you’re hitting the gym or hitting the ground running, this sporty style will keep you cool. No one will ever know you got this trendy tennis dress from Amazon!

Get the Attraco Tennis Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Attraco Tennis Dress fits like a glove! The flattering silhouette skims my curves, giving me an hour-glass figure without feeling too tight. The material is soft and stretchy so you can move freely and comfortably. And the mesh outlayer in the back also provides a breathable bonus.

Since this tennis dress comes with separate shorts, on-off access is super easy! And there are pockets in both the shorts and the back of the dress, so you can store your phone, keys and tennis balls.

I got so many compliments on this comfy-chic tennis dress the other day! People were shocked when I revealed it was an Amazon find. They thought the frock was from a high-end activewear brand! Thanks to the movie Challengers and Vogue UK’s trend forecast, it’s safe to say that tennis dresses are a grand slam this summer.

