This Silk and Cashmere Designer Dress Is $1,000 Off — Seriously

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

It’s no secret that businesses, both big and small, have been struggling to stay afloat over the past few months. Some are finding themselves unable to pay behind-the-scenes or retail works due to the pandemic. Want to help out? Amazon made it easy — all you have to do is shop!

Amazon, Vogue and the CFDA recently partnered to launch Common Threads, a digital storefront highlighting small- to medium-sized designers in an effort to provide financial support while also offering heightened exposure. There are so many incredible designer pieces, but one dress by Alejandra Alonso Rojas specifically caught our eye — and it’s now under $300!

Get the Alejandra Alonso Rojas Rosa Midi Dress (originally $1,295) for just $295 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

You read that right. This dress is $1,000 off. In every color. We wouldn’t lie to you! This is one of the most major deals we’ve ever seen, and Amazon is king of deals in the first place. This piece is more than worth its marked-down price, made of 70% cashmere and 30% silk, demonstrating pure luxury to the nth degree!

Alejandra Alonso Rojas was born and raised in Madrid. She is a hand-knitter who now creates “one-of-a-kind, collectible pieces” like this maxi dress, and we’d be honored to own one. This piece just has a certain je ne sais quoi. It’s not overly complicated, but it’s so much more than a simple frock. Even just the fine gauge cable knit is stunning. We love the way it switches directions at the bodice too — a classic from Alonso Rojas that flatters endlessly.

Get the Alejandra Alonso Rojas Rosa Midi Dress (originally $1,295) for just $295 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This New York-made dress has a V-neckline and cap sleeves, as well as a few tiny buttons at the chest. Every last detail is stunning. Another one we love that you wouldn’t know from looking at it? It can be hand washed! You can always take it to be dry cleaned, but we love having the option!

This piece is available in three colors: red, black and white. Each is as beautiful as the last, but we’re definitely eyeing white right now. Any brides-to-be out there? This is definitely a great choice for a small backyard wedding or some courthouse “I do”s should your big celebration be postponed. We’re already imagining the accessories!

Get the Alejandra Alonso Rojas Rosa Midi Dress (originally $1,295) for just $295 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Alejandra Alonso Rojas here and shop the rest of the Common Threads storefront here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!