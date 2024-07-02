Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Alo is the apex of activewear, attracting A-listers, influencers and It girls alike. Take a Pilates class, board a plane or play pickleball, and there’s a good chance you’ll see a well-dressed woman rocking Alo Yoga. The cult-favorite brand is also a top choice among celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Halle Berry and Dakota Johnson.

From Alo’s slimming and sculpting fabric to the flattering and fashionable designs, it’s no wonder so many stars swear by these sporty styles. Elevate your athleisure with these luxe looks for summer from Alo Yoga!

Alo Recovery Mode Sneakers

Back in stock! The first shoe designed for performance recovery, these streetwear sneakers are equal parts functional and fashionable. Engineered for comfort, balance and stability, these shoes feature a high-rebound recovery foam insole that supports pressure points in the knees, hips, feet and back.

$185.00 See It!

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings

As seen on a slew of stars, these bestselling leggings meet at the intersection of comfort and compression. Made with sleek and smooth fabric with a subtle sheen, these stretchy leggings provide maximum support for a sweat sesh.

$128.00 See It!

Airbrush Streamlined Dress

Channel Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap in this chic black-and-white athletic dress! This flattering frock includes built-in shorts with pockets, so you can take this look from the tennis court to the coffee shop.

$128.00 See It!

Airlift Energy Shorts

When it’s too hot for leggings, opt for these Airlift biker shorts instead! Not too short and not too long, these sporty shorts are perfect for a workout or the weekend.

$68.00 See It!

Airlift Intrigue Sports Bra

Made with high-compression performance fabric, this sports bra is comfortable, supportive and flattering. Choose from 10 different colors!

$64.00 See It!

High-Waist Airbrush Leggings

Another Alo essential, these Airbush leggings are ideal for lounging or lunging. Super soft, smoothing and supportive!

$98.00 See It!

Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Hit the court or the club in this trendy tennis skirt, complete with built-in shorts! The high-rise compressive waistband adds some tummy control.

$88.00 See It!

District Trucker Hat

A black baseball cap is a wardrobe staple! We love this trucker style with mesh material for extra air flow in the heat.

$58.00 See It!

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

This bestselling tennis dress is a grand slam! Go from a daytime match to a date night with a match in this flattering frock.

$118.00 See It!

Sweet Escape Zip-Up Hoodie

Looking for a zip-up hoodie you can wear with your workout outfits? This cropped sweatshirt pairs perfectly with high-waisted leggings and a sports bra.

$108.00 See It!

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

Shoppers say this onesie is soft, supportive and slimming. Not to mention, no camel toe!