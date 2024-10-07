Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amal Clooney is the queen of a lot of things, one being hair. If you often find yourself coveting her locks, know that one, you’re not alone and two, her secret isn’t what you’d think! Most of Us would expect her hair routine to consist exclusively of products in the triple-digit price range and treatments in the thousands. Maybe some of them are, but her stylist shared that he actually uses the drugstore brand — drumroll please — Garnier Fructis on Clooney’s hair. We’re shook!

Related: The Number-One Amazon Protein Shake Seriously Tastes Like a Fall Dessert It’s fall, y’all! The chill in the air is just around the corner — even though it doesn’t feel like it quite yet. The leaves are about to change, the pumpkin patches will open and the cardigans will come out. But arguably the most exciting so-called feature of fall has already started. If you know, […]

If you’re looking to thicken your hair, it only makes sense to hop on the train and check out the bestsellers this brand has to offer. A little sifting shows that there’s a clear winner in the hair growth department — it’s a thickening shampoo enhanced with biotin, vitamin C and blood orange extract. And yes, the formula is as dreamy as it sounds!

This shampoo is an absolute must for adding body, shine and volume and fullness. Superstar vitamin C is said to help the body produce collagen and absorb iron, two key components of healthy hair, also helping to curb environmental damage. Biotin is the other powerhouse ingredient in this formula and has been shown to prevent hair loss in the first place, another essential piece of the ‘thick-and-healthy-mane’ puzzle.

While using this shampoo, you’ll notice up to 72 hours of fuller hair, especially when coupled with the brand’s conditioner and leave-in treatment. You won’t feel weighed down, either, so don’t worry if you fall on the oily side of the hair spectrum! The formula is made without any harmful silicones, parabens, phthalates or DMDM hydantoin that irritate the scalp.

Plus, it couldn’t be easier to incorporate the shampoo into your routine. Simply switch out your current formula and you’re set to rock the red carpet like Amal Clooney! Your hair and your bank account will thank you.

Reviewers adore the shampoo too, one saying her hair has become two times as shiny, thick and healthy while another calls it her “favorite shampoo”. “I’ve purchased high-end to low-end shampoo and this is the best ever,” she writes. “I have thin/fine hair it it does give it some bounce. The smell is absolutely divine and my hair feels so clean afterward. I have this shampoo along with the conditioner on autoship.”

Get the Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Thickening Shampoo for $11 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the other shampoos on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!