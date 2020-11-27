Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

You know those skincare products that claim to work while you sleep? They’re certainly a fine choice to add to your routine. But if you’ve tried one before and wondered why your skin still looked so rough and damaged in the morning, it might be because you were missing just one more extremely important factor: a good pillowcase.

Pillowcases may not be known as skincare, but this bestselling one from Amazon is proving why they should. Like with any skincare, there are some out there that won’t do anything but further damage your skin, but there are also ones that could change it for the better — forever!

Get the J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase for up to 43% off at Amazon for Black Friday! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pillowcase is made of 100% pure, 6A-grade mulberry silk — on both sides. Sure, sounds lovely, but how does that make it skincare, you ask? That silk is actually the key. While other pillowcases may cause friction, irritating your skin and creasing your face, this one is smooth and soft, potentially helping to slow the development of fine lines and wrinkles and giving you the “I woke up like this” skin you deserve!

Another bonus? This pillowcase is a hair hero too! If you hate waking up with frizzy, knotted hair (who doesn’t?), then the smooth slipperiness of this silk pillowcase is going to be your favorite (and easiest) step in your haircare routine!

On top of all of its skincare and haircare benefits, this pillowcase is also great for hot sleepers. The brand claims that the silk will naturally regulate heat to keep you cool in the warm weather and warm in the cold. It’s also just super comfortable in general. It feels luxurious — and looks it too! You’ll love the vibe one or two of these beauties gives your room when it takes its rightful place on your bedspread!

This pillowcase is currently available in 14 glossy, rich colors. Keep it simple with white or black, or go for some color like Wine Red, Fog Blue or Purplish Rose. You’re bound to find one that will fit seamlessly into your bedroom, or even inspire you to redecorate. That truly is the power of this pillowcase!

