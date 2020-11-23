Black Friday Week Deal! Grab These No. 1 Bestselling Leggings for Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

When it comes to Black Friday shopping, it can be easy to get caught up in the glitz and glam of it all. Suddenly you’re adding items to your wish list you never even knew existed, wanting to make sure you grab all of the latest tech and coolest new accessories. We can relate, of course, but there’s one important thing to remember: There are major sales on your everyday essentials too!

If you let Black Friday pass you by without a pair of high-quality leggings on its way to you, for example, you’ll probably end up buried under a ton of regret. New knick-knacks are fun, but if you don’t set yourself up with top-notch wardrobe staples first, then none of it will be worth it. One of the first things you should add to your cart this year? These bestselling leggings from Amazon!

Get the Ewedoos High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets for up to 32% off at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These leggings have a truly impressive number of reviews, and shoppers are not being shy when it comes to handing out those perfect five-star ratings. You know you’ve found something special when a piece makes reviewers this excited!

These leggings are made of a smooth, squat-proof fabric with four-way stretch. They’re moisture-wicking too, so they’re an awesome choice for a weightlifting sesh or run around the park. You’ll especially want to bring them outdoors when you realize they have side pockets deep enough to hold essentials like your phone and keys!

Don’t feel like you need to only reserve these leggings for workouts. You’ll feel so confident in them, you’re going to want to wear them elsewhere too. They have a tummy control high-rise waistband, as well as flattering seam details to make your booty pop and your legs look long and lean!

The black version of these leggings is obviously a popular pick, but there are plenty of other shades available as well, including some with a cool space dye effect. And if you live in a warmer area, work out indoors or want to stock up for spring and summer? There are short variations as well! Just make sure you don’t miss out, because this sale ends soon!

