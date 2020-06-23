7 Pairs of Leggings You Won’t Want to Miss From the Amazon Big Style Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

How is the very first Amazon Big Style Sale treating you? It’s okay if you haven’t added anything to your cart yet. Maybe you have a specific budget set or really want to hold out for something you can’t live without. Any way you want to shop that’s right for you is right for Us!

If you’re in the mood to shop at all though, we’re going to be right there with you, making sure you have access to all of the best prices and styles should you see one (or seven) that suit your fancy. Right now, it’s our duty to make sure you see all of the top legging deals in this sale from our favorite Amazon brands. Get ready for some clicking, because we think your shopping cart might be ready for some company!

These Cropped Pattern Leggings

Available in floral, leopard, marble and snake prints, these cropped leggings are just about the cutest thing on the block. They will help you slay your workout in style or create some majorly adorable athleisure ensembles!

Get the Aurique Women’s High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings now for just $20 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Strappy Leggings

These leggings have strappy lattice detailing rising up the calf from each hem. The cool features don’t end there. These leggings also have a pocket for your phone and moisture-wicking fabric!

Get the Core 10 High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging now starting at just $14 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Sporty Striped Leggings

These stretchy leggings feature two stripes on the lower thighs and knees, one a solid contrasting shade and another made of a breathable mesh. Cute, sporty and a must for sweaty workouts!

Get the Aurique Women’s High Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings now starting at just $17 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Casual-Chic Leggings

These leggings will definitely accompany you on your next workout, but their capri silhouette also looks totally cute with casual street style outfits. They’re available in multiple colors and even a couple of two-packs!

Get the Aurique Women’s Side Stripe Cropped Sports Leggings now starting at just $13 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Shiny Leggings

Like a little liquid shine in your style? These leggings are the ones for you. Their sleek look is complemented by a foldover waistband and a cropped leg!

Get the Core 10 Women’s Icon Series Liquid Shine High Waist Yoga 7/8 Crop Legging now starting at just $15 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Color-Block Leggings

These leggings have a soft feel, but the color-blocking element is probably our favorite part. We love the way the dotted leg panels look with the lighter shades above and below!

Get the Aurique Women’s Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings now starting at just $15 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Fun, Full-Length Leggings

Remember those cute patterns from that first cropped pair we showed you? If you loved them but were hoping for a longer length, then here you have it. You could even grab this one for cooler weather and a cropped pair for summer!

Get the Aurique Women’s High Waisted Sculpt Sports Leggings now starting at just $14 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to see more? Shop the rest of the Amazon Big Style Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!